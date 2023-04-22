Instagram Facebook Twitter
Glen Matlock
Nevermind the Tories, Here’s Glen Matlock
The Return of the Coachella Rock Show
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Kelly Jones of Stereophonics/Far From Saints

Bill Kreutzmann Opts Out of Dead & Company’s Final Tour

‘This is the culmination of a shift in creative direction,’ the band says
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - JULY 30: Bill Kreutzmann of Dead and Company performs during the 2016 summer tour closing show at Shoreline Amphitheatre on July 30, 2016 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

Dead & Company drummer and founding Grateful Dead member Bill Kreutzmann will not be joining the band on its final tour this spring and summer, according to a statement released today (April 22).

“Every day, things change. After many long discussions and some good old-fashioned soul searching, we are letting you know that our brother Bill Kreutzmann will not be joining us on our final summer tour. Bill wants you to know he is in good spirits, good health and he is not retiring,” the band shared on social media, adding, “This is the culmination of a shift in creative direction as we keep these songs alive and breathing in ways that we each feel is best to continue to honor the legacy of the Grateful Dead. The Final tour will go on as planned with Bill’s full endorsement and support.”

The letter was signed by “Billy” as well as the other members of Dead & Company’s current lineup: Grateful Dead principals Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, plus vocalist/guitarist John Mayer, who handles the late Jerry Garcia’s parts on stage.

There’s been no information released yet on who will replace Kreutzmann, though San Francisco drummer Jay Lane (a member of Bob Weir’s Ratdog) has done so as recently as 2022 when Kreutzmann had to sit out tour dates due to health issues.

dead and company

Also Read

Dead & Company’s Summer 2023 Tour Will Be Its Last

Dead & Company formed in 2015 and have been a staple on the summer touring circuit ever since. Their final tour kicks off May 6 with an appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dead & Company (@deadandcompany)

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour

Criminal Justice Reform

Killer Mike on Why He’s ‘Bound’ By His Belief in the First Amendment

Community

Friendship, Love & Loyalty: Dropkick Murphys’ Claddagh Fund Raises Money for Communities in Need

Free Speech

‘Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?’: How Stanford’s Free Speech Debacle Fits in Shout-down College Culture

more from spin

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - JULY 30: Bill Kreutzmann of Dead and Company performs during the 2016 summer tour closing show at Shoreline Amphitheatre on July 30, 2016 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)
News

Bill Kreutzmann Opts Out of Dead & Company’s Final Tour

Dave Grohl, Wet Leg
News

Coachella: Dave Grohl Crashes Wet Leg’s Set To Scream on ‘Ur Mum’

PearlJam_GiveWay_April2023RSD_Cover
Reviews

Pearl Jam’s Give Way Is The Jack Irons Showcase We Always Needed

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top