All-American Rejects Confirm Tour With Fellow 2000s Emo Favorites

The All-American Rejects are jumping aboard the wave of 2000s-era emo nostalgia with their first extensive tour since 2017, which will begin Aug. 11 in Tampa, Fl. The Wet Hot All-American Summer trek will feature support from scene veterans New Found Glory, the Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack, and the Get Up Kids.

After “trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the last few years,” the band says it realized after appearing at last year’s emo-dominated When We Were Young festival that “the world was ready to pull out of their ‘guilty pleasure chest’ and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth. When New Found Glory, the Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack, and the Get Up Kids signed on, the feeling was, ‘This is a celebration of summers gone by.’” Various ticket pre-sales begin tomorrow (April 4). Visit LiveNation.com for more information.

Best known for the hit singles “Dirty Little Secret,” “Move Along,” “It Ends Tonight,” and “Gives You Hell,” the Rejects last toured widely in 2017. They haven’t released a new album since 2012’s Kids in the Street.

The news comes just a few weeks after Rejects frontman Tyson Ritter released Creatrix, the debut album by his new project Now More Than Ever. The group finds him flanked by Rejects touring member Scott Chesak and musician Izzy Fontaine, who has worked with Taking Back Sunday, Tegan & Sara, and Glassjaw.

Here are the Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour dates:

Fri Aug 11 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Sat Aug 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater ^

Mon Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre *

Tue Aug 15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center ^

Thu Aug 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

Fri Aug 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

Sat Aug 19 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

Mon Aug 21 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater *

Tue Aug 22 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill *

Thu Aug 24 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

Fri Aug 25 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

Sun Aug 27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory *

Fri Sep 22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium !

Sat Sep 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair Amphitheater !

Mon Sep 25 – Spokane, WA – Northern Quest Amphitheater !

Tue Sep 26 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre !

Wed Sep 27 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater !

Fri Sep 29 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre !

Sat Sep 30 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre !

Mon Oct 02 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Theater !

Tue Oct 03 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater !

Fri Oct 06 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park!

Sat Oct 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre!

Sun Oct 08 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater !

Tue Oct 10 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP !

Thu Oct 12 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall !

Sat Oct 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre !

* = With Support From New Found Glory, the Starting Line, the Get Up Kids

^ = With Support From New Found Glory, The Get Up Kids

! = With Support From New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, the Get Up Kids