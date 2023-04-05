5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Ann-Margret

Name Ann-Margret Olsson Smith

Best known for Being known as Mrs. Roger Smith!

Current city Beverly Hills

Really want to be in At home with my loving family.

Excited about My album coming out [Born To Be Wild, released April 14]! I’ve had such a great time doing this album and selecting my favorite ‘50s and ‘60s songs. Thank you to all of the wonderful people who worked on this album with me, I’m so excited!

My current music collection has a lot of I love classic rock, I’ve been listening to a lot of Little River Band in the car.

And a little bit of Classic pop jazz, like Bobby Darin, is always a favorite. He was my dear friend, and his music makes me smile. I dedicated “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” and “Splish Splash” to him.

I’ve always loved soul. The Temptations are one of my favorite bands. Soul music is a part of me, it naturally makes your groove and lifts your spirits.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Riding with the King, B.B. King and Eric Clapton

I know both of them personally, and their music makes me feel alive!

2

The Temptations Sing Smokey, The Temptations

I always feel so happy and ready to dance when I hear any of their songs.

3

Sleep Catcher, Little River Band

Their harmonies are inspiring, I love them.

4

That’s All, Bobby Darin

He was a dear friend of mine, his beautiful music reminds me of all of our wonderful memories together.

5

Tommy, The Who

This album reminds me of what fun I had working on the movie! I just talked to Pete Townshend recently, and I’m so happy and grateful that he’s on [my new] album. I love what he did with “Bye, Bye Love.”