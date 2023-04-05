Instagram Facebook Twitter
Gabe 'Nandez
Gabe ‘Nandez No Longer Rides Alone
Stone Gossard on Volunteering at Seattle Free Clinic, Pearl Jam’s Activism
Ryuichi Sakamoto: 8 Essential Albums

,

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Ann-Margret

(Courtesy of Ann-Margret)

Name Ann-Margret Olsson Smith

Best known for Being known as Mrs. Roger Smith!

Current city Beverly Hills

Really want to be in At home with my loving family.

Also Read

Ann-Margret Rocks With Pete Townshend, Joe Perry On New Album

Excited about My album coming out [Born To Be Wild, released April 14]! I’ve had such a great time doing this album and selecting my favorite ‘50s and ‘60s songs. Thank you to all of the wonderful people who worked on this album with me, I’m so excited!

My current music collection has a lot of I love classic rock, I’ve been listening to a lot of Little River Band in the car.

And a little bit of Classic pop jazz, like Bobby Darin, is always a favorite. He was my dear friend, and his music makes me smile. I dedicated “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” and “Splish Splash” to him.

I’ve always loved soul. The Temptations are one of my favorite bands. Soul music is a part of me, it naturally makes your groove and lifts your spirits.

 

 

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

 

1
Riding with the King, B.B. King and Eric Clapton

 

I know both of them personally, and their music makes me feel alive!

2
The Temptations Sing Smokey, The Temptations

 

I always feel so happy and ready to dance when I hear any of their songs.

3
Sleep Catcher, Little River Band

 

Their harmonies are inspiring, I love them.

4
That’s All,  Bobby Darin

 

He was a dear friend of mine, his beautiful music reminds me of all of our wonderful memories together.

5
Tommy, The Who

 

This album reminds me of what fun I had working on the movie! I just talked to Pete Townshend recently, and I’m so happy and grateful that he’s on [my new] album. I love what he did with “Bye, Bye Love.”

Liza Lentini

Liza Lentini

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Community

Stone Gossard on Volunteering at Seattle Free Clinic, Pearl Jam’s Activism

Criminal Justice Reform

McKinley Dixon on Police Reform, the Vibrancy of Chicago

Mental Health

Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour

Criminal Justice Reform

Killer Mike on Why He’s ‘Bound’ By His Belief in the First Amendment

more from spin

(Courtesy of Ann-Margret)
5 Albums I Can't Live Without

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Ann-Margret

Gaslight Anthem 2022
News

The Gaslight Anthem Stays ‘Positive’ on First Single in Nine Years

(Credit: Josh Goleman)
Features

The National’s Love Letter To The Past

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top