One person has died and 28 others were injured after the roof of the Apollo Theater in the north central Illinois town of Belvidere collapsed last night (March 31) during a show featuring Morbid Angel, Revocation, Skeletal Remains, and Crypta. The incident came amid a severe storm that ripped through the area and generated winds in excess of 50 MPH, according to Chicago’s ABC7 News.

The National Weather Service is also not ruling out a possible tornado as the cause of the tragedy. Belvidere is approximately 75 miles northwest of downtown Chicago and 12 miles east of Rockford.

According to ABC7, the concert was sold out and approximately 260 people were inside the venue when the roof caved in around 7:45 p.m. Video from inside the Apollo shows extensive damage near the stage and orchestra pit, with bystanders attempting to lift debris out of the way. The outside facade of the theatre also collapsed, littering the street with material. Per ABC7, first responders were able to access the scene within two minutes thanks to the local fire station being located across the street.

It’s unclear if any bands were onstage at the time, though the show was scheduled to begin at 7. The artists confirmed that they are safe and accounted for.

“We are currently sheltering in place, and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe. Right now our focus is on making sure everyone in the venue tonight is ok and gets home,” long-running Florida hard rock outfit Morbid Angel shared in a Facebook post.

Skeletal Remains added in another post, “Thank you all for checking in with us. Everyone on the tour package is alive and injury free. Our hearts go out to anyone in the crowd who were injured.”

Morbid Angel is scheduled to perform tonight in Joliet, but the band has yet to provide an update on whether it will do so.