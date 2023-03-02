Instagram Facebook Twitter
The Tubs
The Goofy Hell of The Tubs
SPIN Announces Stubbs Showcase With Killer Mike, Painted Shield
Fake Names Turn Hardcore Supergroup Roots Into Catchy Melodic Punk

Wayne Shorter, Legendary Jazz Saxophonist, Dies at 89

The artist played with Art Blakey and Miles Davis before forming the revolutionary ’70s fusion group Weather Report
Wayne Shorter performing in 2015 (photo: Jack Vartoogian / Getty Images)

Legendary jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter has died at the age of 89. In his 12-time Grammy-winning career, Shorter performed in Miles Davis’ quintet from 1964-1970 and went on to form the trailblazing jazz fusion group Weather Report.

The New York Times was first to report the news of Shorter’s death.

Born in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 25, 1933, Shorter got his first taste of wide exposure when he joined Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers in 1959. A remarkable stint performing with and composing music for Davis followed, highlighted by early jazz fusion recordings such as In a Silent Way and Bitches’ Brew. This late ’60s period was also marked by his switch from tenor to soprano saxophone

Shorter founded Weather Report in 1971 alongside Miles Davis keyboardist Joe Zawinul, and the group would remain a figurehead of jazz fusion for more than a decade with a rotating cast of members that at one point included bassist Jaco Pastorius. He also recorded a well-regarded solo album, Native Dancer, in 1974 with contributions from Herbie Hancock and Brazilian star Milton Nascimento.

Also Read

Cher, Philip Glass, Reba McEntire, Hamilton and Wayne Shorter Celebrated at Kennedy Center Honors

He enjoyed a fruitful 10-album run playing with Joni Mitchell from 1977 until 2002. He also performed the solo on the title track from the 1977 Steely Dan album Aja.

In more recent years, Shorter led an acoustic quartet with drummer Brian Blade, bassist John Patitucci, and pianist Danilo Perez, winning the best instrumental jazz album Grammy in 2006 for the live set Beyond the Sound Barrier. He retired from performing in 2018 due to health complications but continued to record and compose, including an operatic work, (Iphigenia), with help from Esperanza Spalding.

Shorter held an honorary doctorate of music from the Berklee College of Music, won a Grammy lifetime achievement award in 2014, and was a joint winner of the Polar Music Prize in 2017. He was recognized by the Kennedy Center Honors the following year.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

How Fitbits and Sharpies Help Anxious Blues-Rocker Jocelyn Arndt Let Rip Onstage

Community

Tom Morello Stands up for the First Amendment (Even If Much of America Won’t)

Addiction

The Why & The How: Justin Furstenfeld on Blue October’s 2006 Hit “Hate Me”

Addiction

Rick Grossman Stars in ‘Must Have Been Desperate’: Or, How a Kid From Australia’s Macrobiotic Junkie Scene Looked at the Hole in His Arm, Quit the Divinyls, and Became a Pizza Delivery Man, Before Rising Again With the Hoodoo Gurus

more from spin

Quicksand's debut is finally back on vinyl. (Photo by Michele Taylor)
News

Quicksand Re-Releasing Deluxe 30th Anniversary Edition of Slip

Wayne Shorter performing in 2015 (photo: Jack Vartoogian / Getty Images)
News

Wayne Shorter, Legendary Jazz Saxophonist, Dies at 89

Medios y Media/Getty Images
Features

Motley Crue y Def Leppard Conocen al Monstruo Mexicano del Metal Llamado CDMX

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top