Lana Del Rey Is Unapologetic On Sexy and Spiritual Under Ocean Blvd

Tyler, the Creator Releasing Call Me If You Get Lost Deluxe Edition

‘Call Me if You Get Lost: The Estate Sale’ includes songs intended for but not included on the original 2021 release
Tyler, the Creator will release a deluxe edition of his chart-topping, Grammy-winning 2021 project Call Me if You Get Los on Friday (March 31), comprised of material considered for but ultimately excluded from it. Call Me if You Get Lost: The Estate Sale is led by the track “Dogtooth,” a Tyler Oknonma-directed video for which is out now.

 

Call Me if You Get Lost was the first album I made with a lot of songs that didn’t make the final cut,” Tyler wrote on Twitter. “Some of those songs I really love, and knew they would never see the light of day, so I’ve decided to put a few of them out.”

The Estate Sale edition is available for pre-order from Tyler’s website on two different types of vinyl and CD, featuring the original album plus the new tracks.

Tyler has been relatively quiet musically since the release of Call Me if You Get Lost, having most recently appeared on Pharrell Williams’ 2022 single “Cash in, Cash Out” with 21 Savage.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

