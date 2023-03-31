Watch Tyler, the Creator Frolic With an Invisible Date … and A$AP Rocky

Tyler, the Creator frolics with an invisible date during a picnic and a romantic bike ride before A$AP Rocky makes a well-dressed cameo in the self-directed video for the song “Wharf Talk.” The clip was released today (March 31) in tandem with the expanded Estate Sale edition of the artist’s 2021 album, Call Me if You Get Lost.

The “Wharf Talk” video was apparently filmed as far back as November 2020, with Tyler today resurfacing a tweet he sent at the time featuring photos from the shoot.

“Call Me if You Get Lost was the first album I made with a lot of songs that didn’t make the final cut,” Tyler wrote on Twitter earlier this week. “Some of those songs I really love, and knew they would never see the light of day, so I’ve decided to put a few of them out.”

Meanwhile, Tyler is slated to appear on A$AP Rocky’s long-in-the-works new album, alongside Miguel, Thundercat, and Lil Yachty.