Instagram Facebook Twitter
Cécile McLorin Salvant’s Mélusine is Imaginative and Thrilling
Payroll Giovanni
Payroll Giovanni Still Serves Game
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: oGre and cEvin Key of Skinny Puppy

Watch Tyler, the Creator Frolic With an Invisible Date … and A$AP Rocky

‘Wharf Talk’ is drawn from today’s release of the expanded ‘Call Me if You Get Lost’

Tyler, the Creator frolics with an invisible date during a picnic and a romantic bike ride before A$AP Rocky makes a well-dressed cameo in the self-directed video for the song “Wharf Talk.” The clip was released today (March 31) in tandem with the expanded Estate Sale edition of the artist’s 2021 album, Call Me if You Get Lost.

The “Wharf Talk” video was apparently filmed as far back as November 2020, with Tyler today resurfacing a tweet he sent at the time featuring photos from the shoot.

 

Call Me if You Get Lost was the first album I made with a lot of songs that didn’t make the final cut,” Tyler wrote on Twitter earlier this week. “Some of those songs I really love, and knew they would never see the light of day, so I’ve decided to put a few of them out.”

Tyler the Creator

Also Read

Tyler, the Creator Releasing Call Me If You Get Lost Deluxe Edition

Meanwhile, Tyler is slated to appear on A$AP Rocky’s long-in-the-works new album, alongside Miguel, Thundercat, and Lil Yachty.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Criminal Justice Reform

From Retribution to Restoration: The Revivalists Spread the Good Word of Criminal Justice Reform

Community

Melissa Etheridge: ‘What Are We Gonna Do About the Gay Thing?’

Community

Pussy-Positive Oogie-Powered Hitchhiking Hip-Hopping Orgy Serenader Comes Out of the Rabbit Hole: It’s Audley Time

Impact

Killer Mike Is Keynote Masterblaster for FIRE’s Launch as National Free Speech Defender

more from spin

(Credit: Emilie Elizabeth)
5 Albums I Can't Live Without

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: oGre and cEvin Key of Skinny Puppy

Scott Weiland on Jan. 24, 2015 (photo: Larry Busacca / Getty Images).
News

Scott Weiland’s Solo Debut Expanded for 25th Anniversary

Tyler the Creator and A$AP Rocky
News

Watch Tyler, the Creator Frolic With an Invisible Date … and A$AP Rocky

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top