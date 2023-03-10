Instagram Facebook Twitter
It’s been an eventful two days in the life of Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker. Yesterday (March 9), he revealed that he fractured his hip while running a half marathon, and today, Tame Impala dropped a new song, “Wings of Time,” from the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

“Being asked to do a track for the D&D soundtrack seemed like an unmissable opportunity to indulge in my long time love of fantasy prog rock,” Parker enthuses. “I recruited my good friend Nicholas Allbrook, who is the person I know appreciates this subject matter the most. We rented a villa in Spain that kind of felt like a castle for two nights whilst on tour for Primavera [in June 2022]. That location got us in the right frame of mind and it went from there. We stayed up late coming up with weird ideas and song lyrics.”

“Wings of Time” is indeed more whimsical than most Tame Impala fare, as Parker sings about “never flying alone” and “going home to the old horizon” over a galloping beat. This is Parker’s third major soundtrack collaboration in recent months, following his team-up with Diana Ross on “Turn Up The Sunshine” from Minions: Rise of the Gru soundtrack and his take on “Edge of Reality” from fellow Australian Baz Luhrman’s Elvis.

 

Based on the beloved adventure role-playing game, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves comes out March 31. The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, and Daisy Head.

As for Parker’s hip issue, he wrote on Instagram that he “made it to within 1 km of the finish line” before aggravating “an existing stress fracture.” Luckily, Tame Imapala’s upcoming shows in Mexico and South America will not be impacted. “I’m not quitting on you guys,” Parker said.

