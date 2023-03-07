SPIN to Host Multiple Events in Austin Next Week

Next week, SPIN heads to Austin for a bunch of events in and around SXSW.

Kicking things off Wednesday, March 15, SPIN hosts an official SXSW panel on music’s impact on criminal justice. The discussion includes Lava for Good’s Jason Flom and Maggie Freleng, Alice Marie Johnson of Taking Action for Good, and recording artist Danielle Ponder. The common bond between the speakers is that they understand the opportunities for people in music to drive lasting criminal justice reform. The session takes place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. CST in Room 15 at the Austin Convention Center.

Later Wednesday night, SPIN heads on down to the Pershing with Diageo where Blondshell, Chulita Vinyl Club, Urban Heat, and Robot Sunrise will all perform. The party starts at 10 p.m. CST.

Stand Together Music and SPIN will also host a Free Speech salon and brunch with legendary founder Bob Guccione, Jr. The event takes place at Dante’s HiFi at the SoHo House at 11:30 a.m. CST on Thursday, March 16. After the brunch, there is a short screening of SPIN’s new series, Free Speech + Other Dirty Words. Episode one features none other than Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello. RSVP to [email protected] by March 11 to ensure entry.

Later that day, SPIN‘s annual showcase takes place at Stubbs. The lineup, headlined by Killer Mike, features a great group of artists. Painted Shield, Voxtrot, renforshort, sogumm, Sunny War, Sunflower Bean, Brittany Davis, McKinley Dixon, and As You Were will perform on Stubbs’ outdoor and indoor stages. Doors for the event open at 7 pm.

Wrapping things up on Friday, SPIN hosts an intimate pool party at the legendary Austin Motel pool with Freevee, Monster Tour Water, Innersleeve, Guayaki Yerba Mate, and Remedy. DJ Ry Toast will provide the soundtrack to our fun in the sun.

It’s going to be an action-packed week and we hope to see you there.