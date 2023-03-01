SPIN Announces Stubbs Showcase With Killer Mike, Painted Shield

Instagram Facebook Twitter
The Goofy Hell of The Tubs
Voxtrot, renforshort, Sunflower Bean, McKinley Dixon, sogumm, Sunny War, and As You Were are also on the bill
Killer Mike (photo: Jonathan Mannion)

SPIN‘s annual showcase will return to Stubb’s Bar-B-Q in Austin, Tx. on March 16. The event will feature a headlining performance by rapper Killer Mike as well as sets from Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard’s new project Painted Shield, reunited Austin indie rock outfit Voxtrot, renforshort, Sunflower Bean, McKinley Dixon, sogumm, Sunny War, Brittany Davis Quartet, and As You Were, a rock band from the United States Army Recruiting Command.

The showcase will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. on both outdoor and indoor stages at Stubb’s.

“I haven’t done a solo set since we started Run the Jewels and South by Southwest been a great breeding ground for me in the past,” says Killer Mike, whose only other upcoming show is with Run the Jewels in mid-May at the Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City. “I have a special show planned with SPIN and I can’t wait to play and to see everyone.”

Painted Shield — which includes Gossard, Brittany Davis, singer/songwriter Mason Jennings, renowned drummer Matt Chamberlain (Brandi Carlile, Bob Dylan, Pearl Jam), and Jeff Fielder — will play its first live shows on March 10, 11 and 13 at Seattle’s Clock-Out Lounge. The group has released two studio albums, Painted Shield 1 and Painted Shield 2, since 2021.

To celebrate the SPIN showcase, both Painted Shield and Davis are coming out with new music: Painted Shield with “Blue Crystal” on March 10, and Davis with “So Fly” on March 14.

Voxtrot reunited last fall for the first time in 12 years for a string of U.S. tour dates and a pair of archival releases. The group is rumored to be working on new music as well.

