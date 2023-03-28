Smashing Pumpkins Reprising ‘The World Is a Vampire’ Tour This Summer

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Dates begin Aug. 1 in Salt Lake City
Smashing Pumpkins
Paul Elledge

Following their appearances at the debut The World Is a Vampire festival in Mexico City earlier this month, the Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol will reprise the run in North America in late summer. Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons will also perform on select dates, beginning Aug. 1 in Salt Lake City and concluding Sept. 9 just outside Indianapolis. Tickets go on sale on Friday (March 31).

Beforehand, the Pumpkins will stage The World Is a Vampire in Australia during 10 shows beginning April 15 in Wollongong, with Jane’s Addiction replacing Interpol. Billy Corgan and company will also release the third and final installment on their rock opera, ATUM, on May 5, with new single “Spellbinding” out now. The project is intended as follow-up of sorts to the group’s 1995 double LP, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

After three shows in Mexico next month, Interpol will head overseas for a U.K. and European tour wrapping in late July at Spain’s Low festival. The group is on the road in support of its seventh album, last year’s The Other Side of Make-Believe.

Here are Smashing Pumpkins’ World Is a Vampire Tour Dates:

08/01 – USANA Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT*
08/03 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA*
08/05 – White River Amphitheatre – Auburn, WA*
08/06 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR*
08/07 – Toyota Amphitheatre – Wheatland, CA*
08/09 – FivePoint Amphitheatre – Irvine, CA*
08/10 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA*
08/11 – Yaamava’ Resort & Casino – Highland, CA**
08/13 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM^
08/15 – Dos Equis Pavillion – Dallas, TX^
08/16 – Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR^
08/17 – The Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL^
08/19 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL^
08/20 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL^
08/22 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC^
08/24 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ^
08/25 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH^
08/30 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY^
08/31 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA^
09/02 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON^
09/03 – Canadian Tire Centre – Ottawa, ON^
09/06 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI^^
09/08 – FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN^
09/09 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN^

Jay Buchanan

^ w/ Interpol & Rival Sons
* w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons
**w/ Stone Temple Pilots
^^ w/ Interpol

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

