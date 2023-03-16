Sigur Rós Going Orchestral For Summer Tour Dates

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Norwegian Folk Singer Juni Habel Honors the Dead and Creates Magic With New Album
12-date trek begins June 16 in London

Sigur Rós will play 12 dates this summer backed by a 41-piece orchestra in Europe and North America, beginning June 16 at the Meltdown Festival in London. In Europe, the veteran Icelandic group will be backed by the London Contemporary Orchestra, while it will perform with the Wordless Music Orchestra across the Atlantic.

In addition, Sigur Rós has confirmed that its first studio album since 2013’s Kveikur will be released in June, with further details to be announced. It’s expected to feature contributions from the London Contemporary Orchestra tracked at Abbey Road Studios in London, some of which will be heard on the upcoming tour dates. The orchestras will be conducted at the concerts by Rob Ames, with tickets going on sale March 24.

Sigur Rós returned to the road in 2022 with keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson, who had not been in the band for a decade.

Sigur Rós’ 2023 tour dates:

June 16: London (Royal Festival Hall)
June 17: Amsterdam (Concertgebouw)
June 18: Hamburg, Germany (Elbphilharmonie)
July 3: Paris (Philharmonie Main Hall)
Aug. 14: Toronto (Roy Thomson Hall)
Aug. 16: New York (Beacon Theatre)
Aug. 18: Brooklyn, N.Y. (Kings Theatre)
Aug. 19: Boston (Wang Theatre)
Aug. 21: Minneapolis (State Theatre)
Aug. 24: Seattle (Paramount Theatre)
Aug. 26: Berkeley, Ca. (Greek Theatre)
Aug. 27: Los Angeles (Greek Theatre)

Sigur Rós

