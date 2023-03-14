Willie Nelson Drafts Robert Plant, John Fogerty For Outlaw Music Festival

Willie Nelson‘s Outlaw Music Festival is going strong again this summer in honor of the country legend’s 90th birthday, and will feature appearances by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Whiskey Myers, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, and Margo Price, among others.

The tour begins June 23 in Somerset, Wi., and has dates on the books through Aug. 13 in Cincinnati. Additional shows will be announced. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 17) at 10 a.m. local time through the event’s web site.

Other acts set to perform at Outlaw include Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile And the Violators, Brittney Spencer, and Particle Kid, the project of Nelson’s son Micah.

Nelson will be particularly busy this week, as he performs at a private fundraising event tomorrow on his Spicewood, Tx., ranch outside Austin, and headlines the annual Luck Reunion festival at the same location the next day.

As previously reported, he will ring in his 90th birthday with a star-studded two-day event at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on April 29-30, featuring appearances by Neil Young, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, Norah Jones, and Snoop Dogg.

Here are the lineups for the Outlaw Music Festival:

Friday, June 23, 2023

Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

Saturday, June 24, 2023

East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

Sunday, June 25, 2023

St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Margo Price

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Friday, June 30, 2023

Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Flatland Cavalry

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

Sunday, July 2, 2023

The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

More To Be Announced

Friday, July 28, 2023

Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Kurt Vile and The Violators

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Friday, August 4, 2023

Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Sunday, August 6, 2023

Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Friday, August 11, 2023

Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid