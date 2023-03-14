Instagram Facebook Twitter
Willie Nelson Drafts Robert Plant, John Fogerty For Outlaw Music Festival

The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, and Margo Price will also perform
Willie Nelson at Luck Reunion on March 17, 2022 in Luck, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller / Getty Images for Shock Ink)

Willie Nelson‘s Outlaw Music Festival is going strong again this summer in honor of the country legend’s 90th birthday, and will feature appearances by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Whiskey Myers, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, and Margo Price, among others.

The tour begins June 23 in Somerset, Wi., and has dates on the books through Aug. 13 in Cincinnati. Additional shows will be announced. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 17) at 10 a.m. local time through the event’s web site.

Other acts set to perform at Outlaw include Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile And the Violators, Brittney Spencer, and Particle Kid, the project of Nelson’s son Micah.

Nelson will be particularly busy this week, as he performs at a private fundraising event tomorrow on his Spicewood, Tx., ranch outside Austin, and headlines the annual Luck Reunion festival at the same location the next day.

As previously reported, he will ring in his 90th birthday with a star-studded two-day event at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on April 29-30, featuring appearances by Neil Young, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, Norah Jones, and Snoop Dogg.

Here are the lineups for the Outlaw Music Festival:

Friday, June 23, 2023
Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid

Saturday, June 24, 2023
East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid

Sunday, June 25, 2023
St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid

Thursday, June 29, 2023
Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Willie Nelson & Family
Margo Price
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid

Friday, June 30, 2023
Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Flatland Cavalry
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid

Sunday, July 2, 2023
The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
More To Be Announced

Friday, July 28, 2023
Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Kurt Vile and The Violators
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid

Saturday, July 29, 2023
Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid

Sunday, July 30, 2023
Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid

Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid

Friday, August 4, 2023
Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Flatland Cavalry
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid

Saturday, August 5, 2023
Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid

Sunday, August 6, 2023
Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid

Friday, August 11, 2023
Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid

Saturday, August 12, 2023
Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Flatland Cavalry
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid

Sunday, August 13, 2023
Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid

Jonathan Cohen

