Oscars 2023: Lenny Kravitz Performs Ceremony’s ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

Lenny Kravitz appeared at the 95th Academy Awards tonight (March 12) to help honor the long list of actors, actresses, directors, and film industry veterans who died in 2022 and early 2023 during the ceremony’s solemn “In Memoriam” segment.

John Travolta introduced the performance, paying homage to his late costar Olivia Newton-John, one of the many honored during the tribute. Kravitz, playing piano and joined by a bass player, delivered his song “Calling All Angels” as the video reel played. The other late stars honored included Kirstie Alley, Ray Liotta, Irene Cara, James Caan, Raquel Welch, and prolific songwriter Burt Bacharach.

In addition to being a Grammy-winning musician, Kravitz is also an actor who’s had roles in Precious, The Butler, and The Hunger Games and hails from a Hollywood family (he’s the son of actress Roxie Roker and producer Sy Kravitz). Of course, his daughter with Lisa Bonet is actress Zoe Kravitz who recently appeared as Catwoman in The Batman.

Kravitz has kept a bit of a low profile since releasing his last album, 2018’s Raise Vibration and a 2020 memoir Let Love Rule. He relocated from Paris to his mother’s native home in the Bahamas just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. as he told SPIN in a 2020 interview.