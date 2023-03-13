Even though Lady Gaga originally had said she wouldn’t be able to make the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony due to a scheduling conflict, the pop star found a way to make it to the big night and take the stage to perform her nominated song “Hold My Hand” from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

Wearing no makeup and in a simple jeans and T-shirt combo, Gaga was a sliver of her normally done-up persona, and also completely stripped back her performance by delivering her powerful vocals while sitting on a stool.

Gaga also appeared at the Academy Awards in 2022 as part of the entourage of the largely-snubbed House of Gucci film. In 2019, she also famously appeared alongside Bradley Cooper for a piano-led performance of “Shallow” from the remake of A Star Is Born.