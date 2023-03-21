Peter Gabriel Expands Fall North American Tour

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Review: Taylor Swift Mines Every Era At Marathon Tour Kickoff In Phoenix
CULTURE CLASH
13 new shows begin Sept. 20 in Washington, D.C.
Photo: Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images

As expected, Peter Gabriel has added 13 dates to his fall North American tour, which begins Sept. 8 in Quebec City, Quebec, and will now conclude Oct. 21 in Houston, Tx. Tickets are available through Gabriel’s fan club mailing list today (March 21) and to the general public on Friday.

The other new cities include Washington D.C., Buffalo, N.Y., Pittsburgh, Columbus, Oh., Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Mn., Palm Springs, Ca., Denver, Austin, Tx., and Dallas.

The tour is in support of Gabriel’s new album, i/o, his first album of original material since 2002. Three tracks from it have been released so far on the full moon of each month: “Playing for Time,” “The Court,” and “Panopticon.”

Before the fall tour, Gabriel will warm up with a five-week European outing beginning May 18 in Krakow and wrapping June 25 in Dublin. And while he’s not scheduled to perform at it, Gabriel’s long-running WOMAD Festival will return on July 27-30 at Charlton Park in Malmesbury, U.K., with a lineup topped by Femi Kuti and the Positive Force, Bombay Bicycle Club, Horace Andy, and the Comet Is Coming.

Also Read

Peter Gabriel Announces North American Tour, Third New LP Track

Here are Peter Gabriel’s updated 2023 North American tour dates:

Sept. 8: Quebec City, Quebec (Videotron Centre)
Sept. 9: Ottawa, Ontario (Canadian Tire Centre)
Sept. 11: Toronto (Scotiabank Arena)
Sept. 13: Montreal (Bell Centre)
Sept. 14: Boston (TD Garden)
Sept. 16: Philadelphia (Wells Fargo Center)
Sept. 18: New York (Madison Square Garden)
Sept. 20: Washington, D.C. (Capital One Arena)
Sept. 22: Buffalo, N.Y. (KeyBank Center)
Sept. 23: Pittsburgh (PPG Paints Arena)
Sept. 25: Columbus, Oh. (Nationwide Arena)
Sept. 27: Cleveland (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)
Sept. 29: Detroit (Litle Caesars Arena)
Sept. 30: Chicago (United Center)
Oct. 2: Milwaukee (Fiserv Forum)
Oct. 3: St. Paul, Mn. (Xcel Energy Center)
Oct. 7: Vancouver (Rogers Arena)
Oct. 8: Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)
Oct. 11: San Francisco (Chase Center)
Oct. 13: Los Angeles (Kia Forum)
Oct. 14: Palm Springs, Ca. (Acrisure Arena)
Oct. 16: Denver (Ball Arena)
Oct. 18: Austin, Tx. (Moody Center)
Oct. 19: Dallas (American Airlines Arena)
Oct. 21: Houston, Tx. (Toyota Center)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

IMPACT

