Nick Cave to Tour North America With Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood This Fall

Nick Cave will embark on a rare solo tour of North America this fall, backed by none other than Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood. The outing begins Sept. 19 in Asheville, N.C., and concludes Oct. 27-28 in Los Angeles. Pre-sale tickets will be available Monday (March 27), with the regular on-sale set for March 31.

Cave, 65, last toured without his longtime band the Bad Seeds just before the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2020, during which he performed primarily Bad Seeds songs as well as material by his Grinderman project and covers of material by Jimmy Webb, Leonard Cohen, T. Rex, and the Boys Next Door.

In September, Picador will publish the paperback version of Cave’s recent book Faith, Hope & Carnage, which comprises lengthy conversations with Irish journalist Seán O’Hagan. His latest releases have been with Bad Seeds/Grinderman cohort Warren Ellis in the form of 2021’s Carnage and last year’s Seven Psalms EP.

Meanwhile, Greenwood’s participation in the tour indicates that Radiohead has no plans to perform at least through this fall, as group members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood will be on the road this summer with their project the Smile. Radiohead has not played live since 2018 and its last album, A Moon Shaped Pool, came out two years earlier.

Here are Nick Cave’s 2023 tour dates:

Sept. 19, 2023 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Sept. 21, 2023 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

Sept. 23, 2023 – Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

Sept. 25, 2023 – Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square

Sept. 27, 2023 – Milwaukee, WE @ Riverside Theater

Sept. 29, 2023 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

Oct. 2, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

Oct. 6, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Oct. 7, 2023 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Oct. 10, 2023 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

Oct. 12, 2023 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Oct. 14, 2023 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Oct. 15, 2023 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

Oct. 17, 2023 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 20, 2023 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

Oct. 22, 2023 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Oct. 23, 2023 – Austin, TX @ ACL at The Moody

Oct. 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

Oct. 28, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre