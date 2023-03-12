Nandi Bushell Takes on Jazz With New Orleans Rhythm Kings Cover

Twelve-year-old music wiz kid Nandi Bushell has posted a new cover track to her popular social media feeds, this time going full-on jazz with a take on “Tin Roof Blues” from the New Orleans Rhythm Kings.

For the song, Bushell opts for the saxophone as her instrument of choice, saying she was originally inspired to play it two years ago thanks to a popular TV character. Along with posting video of the performance, featuring her own improvised solo in the middle, the teenage phenom shares, “Go with me on this! Keep watching! It’s almost been 2 years since I got my #yamaha #saxophone. I was inspired by watching Lisa on @thesimpsons. I #LOVE it. It’s helped me learn about #jazz and #blues opening my mind to lots of new #music.”

In December, Bushell played around with more jazz influences, covering Stevie Wonder’s “Sir Duke” with a composite of her playing saxophone, bass guitar, and drums, further showing off her multi-instrumental skills.

The U.K.-based talent’s incredible rock covers on YouTube caught the attention of Dave Grohl back in XX, with the Foo Fighters frontman engaging her in a drum-off and inviting her to play on “Learn To Fly” during the London edition of the Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute last summer.

Soon after, Tom Morello became another big fan; Bushell has covered Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name” and wrote the song “The Children Will Rise Up” with Morello’s son Roman.

In SPIN’s September feature, Bushell also discussed working on original music, set for release this year.