Instagram Facebook Twitter
Artist to Watch: Guitarist Sophie Lloyd
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Dave Vanian of The Damned
LDR Ocean Blvd ALBUM ARTWORK
Lana Del Rey Is Unapologetic On Sexy and Spiritual Under Ocean Blvd

MC Lyte: ‘Hip-Hop Felt Like It Was Calling Me’

We spoke with the hip-hop icon about her incredible legacy and what’s coming next
MC Lyte in Brooklyn, 1989. (Credit: Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)

MC Lyte — born Lana Michele Moorer in 1970 — was a mere 12 years old when she wrote her debut single, “I Cram to Understand U (Sam).” Released in 1987, the track tackled the perils of drug addiction at a time when the crack-cocaine epidemic was exploding in the U.S. From the second she stepped onto the scene, the Brooklyn native established her voice, expertly rapping about topics that weren’t traditionally addressed by the genre — and certainly not by a female rapper. But MC Lyte has been blazing a trail since the onset of her career. In 1988, she became the first female solo MC to drop a full-length album. Titled Lyte as a Rock, the First Priority Music/Atlantic Records release landed at No. 50 on Billboard’s Top Black Albums chart, where it remained for 16 weeks.

1980. (Credit: Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Over the last 30 years, MC Lyte has become one of hip-hop’s most accomplished artists. Not only did she break out into acting and voiceover work, but she also created her own media brand, Sunni Gyrl Inc., became a motivational speaker, and launched the Hip Hop Sisters Foundation, providing scholarships for college students. 

We spoke with the rap pioneer about her incredible career, which includes two big projects with The Kennedy Center: MC Lyte and Warryn Campbell present My Block with Mary Mary, Erica Campbell and the Walls Group on April 9, as well as the second installment of I Am Woman: A Celebration of Women in Hip Hop on June 4.

 

Also Read

Watch Busta Rhymes, Black Thought, and More Perform LL Cool J Hits at the Kennedy Center Honors

SPIN: What was your household like growing up?

MC Lyte: There was always music. Whether it was Al Green or Carol King, there was music. I was a latchkey kid with lots of arts and crafts to help me get through the afternoon until my mom arrived. My mom played all kinds of music from soul to soft rock. I remember seeing her albums leaning against the Lloyd stereo system, like Earth, Wind & Fire and Isley Brothers. 

What initially drew you to hip-hop?

Hip-hop felt like it was calling me. I was inspired by Melle Mel and “The Message” [1982]. It called me to want to tell a story and paint a picture. Hearing MC Sha-Rock and other female rappers made me believe I had a voice and that I could speak life into others.

Listening to Salt-N-Pepa gave me confidence [that] if they could do it, so could I. I also had a writing partner named Eric Cole who was extremely supportive and pushed me to write. 

At the Legends of Hip-Hop Tour featuring Salt-N-Pepa at Washington DC’s Constitution Hall on February 26, 2011. (Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Did it feel intimidating at all in a genre dominated by men? 

No. I didn’t give much thought to that factor. I just put my all in and didn’t hold back. I thought nothing of competition. My goal was to speak of a message to influence and inspire my generation.

When did you realize you could make hip-hop into a career? 

Still figuring it out [laughs]. I guess when I turned 30 and I was still at it, or maybe seeing LL Cool J on the set of his sitcom [In the House] and watching him do it all. He was traveling, recording, and performing with deals in several places. 

Did you face any resistance from your family? 

Never. 

When you dropped Lyte as a Rock, what were some of the advantages of working with a major label? 

Being the first female artist at 17 made everyone at the label excited. 

Did you ever consider your gender an obstacle?

No. If anything, it gave me space to grow and become a force in a male-dominated field.

What and/or who inspired you to write “I Cram to Understand U?” 

In 1987, not everyone was so willing to talk about drug addiction. It was a story in my rhyme book that I was inspired to write because of the crack epidemic and what it was doing to the generations of people around the community.

During the 2018 Essence Festival, July 8, 2018 in New Orleans. (Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

You’ve become a household name since the onset of your career. How have you navigated fame?

It’s been so long, I’m just enjoying doing what I love. Fame is an additive. I want to positively influence the masses. 

What do you think of being “famous” in general? 

It’s overrated, but in the larger scheme of things, it does help get things done. 

You’ve branched out into many other areas. You star in a show called Partners in Rhyme. What do you get out of acting that you might not get out of music?

It’s a world where you can let go and become someone else and bring a character to life by working with a cast of others. I love the magic of movie making.

What projects are you working on now, especially with Hip-Hop 50 upon us?

Right now, I’m on set of Favorite Son on BET, in which I play the role of Sister Mae. Partners in Rhyme is in its second season on ALLBLK and just started airing on WE tv. I serve as executive producer along with Lynn Richardson, Brett Dismuke, Bentley Evans, and Nikki Love. I’m appearing in a new series called Angel as Detective Monroe on BET+. Our company Sunni Gyrl is in partnership with The Kennedy Center producing two amazing projects: MC Lyte Presents Warryn Campbell’s My Block with Mary Mary, Erica Campbell and the Walls Group on April 9; and the second installment of I Am Woman: A Celebration of Women in Hip Hop on June 4. 

Kyle Eustice

Kyle Eustice

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Community

Melissa Etheridge: ‘What Are We Gonna Do About the Gay Thing?’

Community

Pussy-Positive Oogie-Powered Hitchhiking Hip-Hopping Orgy Serenader Comes Out of the Rabbit Hole: It’s Audley Time

Impact

Killer Mike Is Keynote Masterblaster for FIRE’s Launch as National Free Speech Defender

Addiction

Lost on Boogie Mountain: How the Bee Gees’ Kid Brother, Andy Gibb, Hit the Peak of Pop Only to Die of a Coke-Broke Heart

more from spin

5
New Music

SPIN SETS Presents: Jason Leech

MC Lyte in Brooklyn, 1989. (Credit: Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)
Features

MC Lyte: ‘Hip-Hop Felt Like It Was Calling Me’

Tyler the Creator
News

Tyler, the Creator Releasing Call Me If You Get Lost Deluxe Edition

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top