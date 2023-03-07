Instagram Facebook Twitter
Jason Isbell, Maren Morris, Hayley Williams Set for Nashville LGBTQIA+ Benefit

Show is in response to two bills that ban drag performances from taking place on public property in Tennessee
Jason Isbell (photo: Danny Clinch)

In the wake of Tennessee passing two anti-LGBTQIA+ bills that ban all drag performances from taking place on any public property in the state, a host of top artists are banding together for Love Rising, a March 20 benefit at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Net proceeds will benefit the Tennessee Equality Project, inclusion tennessee, OUTMemphis, and the Tennessee Pride Chamber.

Love Rising will boast appearances by Allison Russell, Amanda Shires, Brittany Howard, Brothers Osborne, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Hozier, Jake Wesley Rogers, Jason Isbell, Joy Oladokun, Julien Baker, Maren Morris, Mya Byrne, Sheryl Crow, the Rainbow Coalition Band, and Yola, with more names to be announced. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (March 8).

Morris has been vocal in her support for transgender rights, particularly after she called out country star Jason Aldean’s wife on social media last summer for comments that appeared to mock gender transitions. Williams has also championed minority voices in the ever-evolving emo scene from which Paramore emerged.

“As a queer, intersectional artist and mother, raising my child in Nashville, it’s important to me to support these wonderful Tennessee LGBTQIA+ advocacy organizations, working so hard to build bridges, reduce harm and promote equality for all Tennesseans,” Russell says. “LGBTQIA+ contributions and creativity are foundational to every genre of modern song and arts performance. I think it speaks volumes that so many in our community are feeling the same call to support, celebrate and uplift!”

Jason Isbell

“Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 9 are clearly targeted attacks on Tennesseans who haven’t done anything wrong,” adds Isbell. “These bills add up to an attempt to eradicate a valuable part of our community and force good people to live in fear. We can’t in good conscience just stand by and let that happen.”

The Looking Out Foundation will further support Love Rising by doubling contributions it receives, up to $100,000.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

