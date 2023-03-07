Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, the 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monae, Maggie Rogers, and Fisher top the bill for the Outside Lands festival, which will celebrate its 15th anniversary Aug. 11-13 at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

The event will also feature performances by Lil Yachty, Father John Misty, Alvvays, Alex G, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal (as Diesel), Interpol, Cigarettes After Sex, J.I.D., Noah Kahan, Willow, Orville Peck, and Beabadoobee.

BLOND:ISH, Claptone, WhoMadeWho, Tinlicker, Âme b2b Trikk, Sama’ Abdulhadi will hold down the dance- and electronic-leaning SOMA Tent, which is now in its third year at Outside Lands.

“When we started Outside Lands back in 2008, we had a vision to create a unique festival experience that had never been done before. 15 years later, Outside Lands continues to be a bright spot for the city of San Francisco and pushes boundaries in music, food, drink, art and cannabis programming, as well as providing space for environmental and social initiatives,” says festival co-founder/Another Planet Entertainment president Allen Scott. “The festival celebrates everything we love about the Bay Area’s rich cultural history. We’re proud of the positive financial impact the festival has on San Francisco, injecting more than $1 billion into the SF economy since its inception.”

Outside Lands will be Lamar’s fourth and, as of yet, final North American show of 2023, following appearances at Governor’s Ball and Bonnaroo in June and Canada’s Osheaga festival in early August.