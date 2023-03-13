Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra Reveal Summer Tour Plans

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra will embark on the co-headlining Amplified Echoes tour this summer, beginning July 11 in Missoula, Mt., and concluding Aug. 26 in Philadelphia. Middle Kids will support on all of the 29 dates. A presale for Citi cardmembers starts tomorrow (March 14), with the general public on-sale set for Thursday.
Jimmy Eat World released two one-off, independent singles last year, “Place Your Bets” and “Something Loud.” The former was co-produced by the band with Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Nine Inch Nails, Beck) and co-written with the Faint’s Clark Baechle and Desaparecidos’ Denver Dalley. Meldal-Johnsen is also producing Jimmy Eat World’s next album, details for which have yet to be revealed.
Manchester Orchestra just digitally released its new project, The Valley of Vision, last Friday (March 10). The combination album/180-degree, 3D virtual reality film will come out in physical formats on April 7 through Loma Vista and will be screened as part of South by Southwest at the Carpenter Hotel’s Quonset Hut on Thursday (March 16).
Before the Amplified Echoes tour, Manchester Orchestra will also play a hometown set at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees on May 5 and sold-out May 13-14 shows at London’s Union Chapel.
Here are Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra’s tour dates:
Jul 11 – Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater
Jul 14 – Spokane, WA – The Podium
Jul 15 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Jul 16 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Jul 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Jul 21 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park
Jul 22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
Jul 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors
Jul 25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater
Jul 27 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
Jul 28 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Jul 29 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit
Jul 30 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 07 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Aug 08 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Aug 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
Aug 13 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Aug 15 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club
Aug 16 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
Aug 18 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug 19 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoors
Aug 20 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach
Aug 23 – New York, NY – SummerStage In Central Park
Aug 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Aug 25 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Buffalo
Aug 26 – Philadelphia, PA –Skyline Stage at the Mann