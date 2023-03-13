Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra Reveal Summer Tour Plans

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra will embark on the co-headlining Amplified Echoes tour this summer, beginning July 11 in Missoula, Mt., and concluding Aug. 26 in Philadelphia. Middle Kids will support on all of the 29 dates. A presale for Citi cardmembers starts tomorrow (March 14), with the general public on-sale set for Thursday.

Jimmy Eat World released two one-off, independent singles last year, “Place Your Bets” and “Something Loud.” The former was co-produced by the band with Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Nine Inch Nails, Beck) and co-written with the Faint’s Clark Baechle and Desaparecidos’ Denver Dalley. Meldal-Johnsen is also producing Jimmy Eat World’s next album, details for which have yet to be revealed.

Manchester Orchestra just digitally released its new project, The Valley of Vision, last Friday (March 10). The combination album/180-degree, 3D virtual reality film will come out in physical formats on April 7 through Loma Vista and will be screened as part of South by Southwest at the Carpenter Hotel’s Quonset Hut on Thursday (March 16).

Before the Amplified Echoes tour, Manchester Orchestra will also play a hometown set at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees on May 5 and sold-out May 13-14 shows at London’s Union Chapel.

Here are Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra’s tour dates:

Jul 11 – Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater

Jul 14 – Spokane, WA – The Podium

Jul 15 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Jul 16 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Jul 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Jul 21 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Jul 22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

Jul 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors

Jul 25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

Jul 27 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Jul 28 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Jul 29 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

Jul 30 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 07 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Aug 08 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Aug 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Aug 13 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Aug 15 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club

Aug 16 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Aug 18 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug 19 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoors

Aug 20 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach

Aug 23 – New York, NY – SummerStage In Central Park

Aug 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Aug 25 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Buffalo

Aug 26 – Philadelphia, PA –Skyline Stage at the Mann