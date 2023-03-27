Rival Sons’ Jay Buchanan is the latest guest on the Lipps Service podcast, on which he discusses his deep blues influences (from Robert Johnson to Led Zeppelin), growing up around religious fanatics, and how his views on death were impacted by his time working in a mortuary.

Buchanan also delves into Rival Sons’ upcoming album DARKFIGHTER, due June 2 on Atlantic Records, as well as its first single “Bright Light” and working with producer Dave Cobb. Later, Buchanan shared stories of touring with Steven Tyler, The Rolling Stones, Queens of the Stone Age, Deep Purple, and joining Black Sabbath’s final trek.

On the previous Lipps Service episode, 18-year-old phenom Jessie Murph chatted about her debut Columbia Records mixtape, drowning, and shared a formative moment at a Rascal Flatts concert when she was 11.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, and many more. Every couple of weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

Listen to the full episode with Jay Buchanan below.