Jane’s Addiction Debuts First New Song Since 2013

Jane’s Addiction may be out on the road minus guitarist Dave Navarro, but that isn’t stopping the veteran alternative outfit from debuting its first new material in a decade. Jane’s premiered the brooding ballad “True Love” on Sunday (March 12) in Bakersfield, Ca., and played it again last night in Tucson, Ariz., marking the group’s first fresh tune since “Another Soulmate” was released as a one-off in 2013.

Longtime Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist/current Pearl Jam touring multi-instrumentalist Josh Klinghoffer continues to fill in for Navarro, who is said to still be suffering from the effects of long COVID and has not performed with the band over the past year. However, Janes’s does once again feature original bassist Eric Avery, who returned in 2022 after a 12-year absence.

In a recent interview ahead of the band’s upcoming appearances at Lollapalooza South America, frontman Perry Farrell said Jane’s has a second new song, “Imminent Redemption,” that it may soon debut live as well and that Navarro has been involved in the writing sessions. The group’s last new album, The Great Escape Artist, was released in 2011.

As previously reported, Jane’s will rejoin 2022 tourmates Smashing Pumpkins for an Australian run of that band’s The World Is a Vampire festival, beginning April 15 in Brisbane.