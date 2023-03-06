Instagram Facebook Twitter
Fake Names Turn Hardcore Supergroup Roots Into Catchy Melodic Punk
Art Rock Is Hard: The Oral History of Cursive’s The Ugly Organ
SPIN SETS Presents: Phantoms

One Dead, Nine Injured During Crowd Surge at GloRilla Concert in New York

Incident may have been caused by false reports of a shooting or attack inside
(photo: Kyle Gustafson / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

One person died and nine others were injured, two critically, at the conclusion of a GloRilla concert last night (March 5) at Main Street Armory in Rochester, N.Y., according to the Associated Press.

Police say the crowd began to surge towards the exits just as the show ended, apparently sparked by rumors that someone had been shot or attacked inside. A 33-year-old woman died at a local hospital, and two others remain in critical condition today. Seven people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police Chief David M. Smith said investigators are working to determine what caused the incident, including “possibly crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray, and other contributing factors.” Added Mayor Malik Evans, “We are going to hold people accountable for what happened last night, period.”

Early this morning, GloRilla acknowledged the incident on Twitter, writing, “I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf. Praying everybody is ok.” The artist is touring in support of last November’s EP, Anyways, Life’s Great…, and recently released a new single, “On Wat U On,” with Moneybagg Yo. Her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Rap Performance category.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

How Fitbits and Sharpies Help Anxious Blues-Rocker Jocelyn Arndt Let Rip Onstage

Community

Tom Morello Stands up for the First Amendment (Even If Much of America Won’t)

Addiction

The Why & The How: Justin Furstenfeld on Blue October’s 2006 Hit “Hate Me”

Addiction

Rick Grossman Stars in ‘Must Have Been Desperate’: Or, How a Kid From Australia’s Macrobiotic Junkie Scene Looked at the Hole in His Arm, Quit the Divinyls, and Became a Pizza Delivery Man, Before Rising Again With the Hoodoo Gurus

more from spin

Lil Ugly Mane
Interviews

An Ugly Mane Reborn

David Jolicoeur and Vincent Mason performing in 2015. (Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
Features

De La Soul’s David ‘Trugoy the Dove’ Jolicoeur: ‘You Got a Soldier on the Other Side’

(photo: Scott Legato / Getty Images)
News

Jenny Lewis Is Surviving Her 40s With Puppies, Trucks, and Harry Styles

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top