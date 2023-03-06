One Dead, Nine Injured During Crowd Surge at GloRilla Concert in New York

One person died and nine others were injured, two critically, at the conclusion of a GloRilla concert last night (March 5) at Main Street Armory in Rochester, N.Y., according to the Associated Press.

Police say the crowd began to surge towards the exits just as the show ended, apparently sparked by rumors that someone had been shot or attacked inside. A 33-year-old woman died at a local hospital, and two others remain in critical condition today. Seven people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police Chief David M. Smith said investigators are working to determine what caused the incident, including “possibly crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray, and other contributing factors.” Added Mayor Malik Evans, “We are going to hold people accountable for what happened last night, period.”

Early this morning, GloRilla acknowledged the incident on Twitter, writing, “I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf. Praying everybody is ok.” The artist is touring in support of last November’s EP, Anyways, Life’s Great…, and recently released a new single, “On Wat U On,” with Moneybagg Yo. Her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Rap Performance category.