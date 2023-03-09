Ghost Hounds Signs With Gibson Records, New Album Due In June

Pittsburgh-based blues-leaning rock band Ghost Hounds has signed with Gibson Records and will release its first album for the label, and fourth overall, in June. The first single from the as-yet-untitled project is “Dirty Angel,” which is out now.

“Dirty Angel” features the powerhouse vocals of frontman Tré Nation and was written by guitarist Thomas Tull and Kevin Bowe. The new album will be the follow-up to last year’s You Broke Me, which includes original songs plus a cover of Howlin’ Wolf’s classic “Smokestack Lightning.”

Having previously opened for the likes of the Rolling Stones, ZZ Top, Garth Brooks, and Bob Seger, Ghost Hounds can be seen next week on the Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea cruise, which sails from Miami to the Dominican Republic from March 13-17. Joe Bonamassa, Little Feat, Dion, Bobby Rush, and Robert Randolph Band are also on the bill.

Gibson Records debuted last year with the release of Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators’ 4.

Stream/download Ghost Hounds new single “Dirty Angel,” out today, via Gibson Records, here.