Gary Glitter Sent Back To Prison For Violating Probation

Former pop star Gary Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, has been sent back to prison in the U.K. barely a month after being released from serving half of a 16-year sentence for attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault, and one count of having sex with a girl under 13.

Glitter was incarcerated yesterday (March 13) after breaching his parole conditions, according to the U.K.’s Probation Service. “Protecting the public is our number one priority,” it said in a statement. “That’s why we set tough license conditions and when offenders breach them, we don’t hesitate to return them to custody.”

Per the BBC, Glitter was captured in photos a few days ago using a smartphone and reportedly asking how to access the “dark web.” Any potential re-release will be handled by a parole board.

The “Rock and Roll (Part 2)” singer, who was previously convicted for child pornography and spent time in a Vietnamese jail, assaulted three girls between 1975 and 1980. His 2015 sentencing was spurred by the “Operation Yewtree” investigation into BBC host Jimmy Savile, who was accused of sexually abusing approximately 300 children and adolescents during his on-air career. Glitter has denied all charges.