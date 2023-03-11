Instagram Facebook Twitter
Annie DiRusso
Annie DiRusso Found Her Voice in A Red-Flag Bookshelf
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks launched their anticipated Two Icons, One Night jaunt in Los Angeles on Friday (March 10) and had a few surprises in store to ensure the night lived up to its name.

Each artist made an appearance during the other’s set — for Joel, that was handling the Tom Petty parts on the 1981 Nicks/Petty collaboration “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” Nicks then joined the Piano Man for his 1989 song “And So It Goes.”

Nicks’ 16-song opening set included the unearthing of “Fall From Grace” for the first time in 12 years, as well as several Fleetwood Mac tunes such as “Dreams,” “Gypsy,” “Gold Dust Woman” “Rhiannon” and “Sara.” The latter had not been performed solo since 2008, according to Setlist.fm.

The most emotional moment came during the encore, when a teary-eyed Nicks ended the set with “Landslide” in honor of late bandmate Christine McVie. “We just hope she’s still here somehow — that’s how I’m trying to deal with it,” she told the audience, as seen in the fan-filmed video below.

Never Play Fleetwood Mac After Shock Treatment, and Other Tales of Music in the Psych Ward

Joel’s performance was a slightly truncated version of his longer monthly show at New York’s Madison Square Garden, with 21 songs spanning hits such as “Just the Way You Are,” “Only the Good Die Young,” and “Uptown Girl,” per Setlist.fm.

The Two Icons, One Night Tour resumes April 8 in Arlington, Tx., with more dates popping up throughout the year in Nashville, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Columbus, Baltimore, Minneapolis, and Foxborough, Mass. The shows are being worked around Joel’s own upcoming dates and his MsG commitments, as well as Nicks’ national tour that kicks off March 15. It’s the first time the two legends have ever toured together.

Nicks recently contributed guest vocals to the Gorillaz track “Oil” from the group’s brand new album Cracker Island and is set to appear on Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock-leaning album.

 

