Instagram Facebook Twitter
Artist to Watch: Guitarist Sophie Lloyd
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Dave Vanian of The Damned
LDR Ocean Blvd ALBUM ARTWORK
Lana Del Rey Is Unapologetic On Sexy and Spiritual Under Ocean Blvd

Watch Billy Joel Play Two ZZ Top Songs With Billy Gibbons

Meanwhile, Joel has extended his Madison Square Garden residency through September
Billy Gibbons and Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden on March 26, 2023 (photo: Myrna Suarez).

Billy Joel once again welcomed a surprise guest from the world of classic rock last night (March 26) during his monthly residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, as ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons appeared on stage to perform his band’s classics “La Grange” and “Tush.”

The latter cut was sung by Joel band member Mike Delguidice; it was traditionally sung in ZZ Top by bassist Dusty Hill, who died in July 2021 and was replaced by his longtime roadie, Elwood Francis. Since then, ZZ Top has performed “Tush” live as a tribute to Hill while utilizing his pre-recorded vocals.

 

Joel has sold more than 1.5 million tickets and grossed in excess of $180 million from his MSG residency, which began in 2014 and has previously featured guest appearances by Olivia Rodrigo, Bruce Springsteen, John Fogerty, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Paul Simon, Miley Cyrus, and John Mellencamp.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks

Also Read

Watch Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks Kick Off Co-Headline Tour With ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ Duet

Monthly dates are on tap at MSG through Sept. 10, which will be the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s 94th of the residency. Separately, Joel is also playing sporadic stadium dates with Stevie Nicks through Dec. 8 in Phoenix.

As for Gibbons and ZZ Top, they will be on tour throughout the year, including summer amphitheater dates with Lynyrd Skynyrd. ZZ Top will also perform April 28 at the Stagecoach festival in Indio, Ca., on the same site as Coachella.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All

Community

Melissa Etheridge: ‘What Are We Gonna Do About the Gay Thing?’

Community

Pussy-Positive Oogie-Powered Hitchhiking Hip-Hopping Orgy Serenader Comes Out of the Rabbit Hole: It’s Audley Time

Impact

Killer Mike Is Keynote Masterblaster for FIRE’s Launch as National Free Speech Defender

Addiction

Lost on Boogie Mountain: How the Bee Gees’ Kid Brother, Andy Gibb, Hit the Peak of Pop Only to Die of a Coke-Broke Heart

more from spin

Tyler the Creator
News

Tyler, the Creator Releasing Call Me If You Get Lost Deluxe Edition

(Photo: Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
News

Kelly Clarkson Announces New Album, Las Vegas Residency

Billy Gibbons and Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden on March 26, 2023 (photo: Myrna Suarez).
News

Watch Billy Joel Play Two ZZ Top Songs With Billy Gibbons

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top