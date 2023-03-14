Instagram Facebook Twitter
Event features performances by Beck, My Morning Jacket, Weezer, and Norah Jones
The Beach Boys Grammy Salute concert special taped on Feb. 8 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles will air April 9 on CBS and Paramount+, with an edited one-hour version running on MTV at a later date. Previous honorees for Grammy Salutes include Paul Simon, who was celebrated last year, Prince, and the Beatles.

Beyond performances from Beck, Brandi Carlile, Fall Out Boy, Hanson, Norah Jones, Michael McDonald, Mumford & Sons, My Morning Jacket, St. Vincent, and Weezer, the event will feature appearances by Drew Carey, Tom Hanks, Jimmy Jam, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, and on-again/off-again Beach Boys drummer/actor John Stamos.

Now featuring lone original member Mike Love, 81, and longtime bandmate Bruce Johnston, 80, the Beach Boys remain a successful touring entity as they begin their 62nd year of existence. The group’s current tour hits Temecula, Ca., on Thursday (March 16) and runs through a Sept. 17 appearance at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, N.J.

Beach Boys co-founder and primary songwriter Brian Wilson continues to perform with his own band, which features Beach Boys principal Al Jardine.

Here are the performances in A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys:

“Darlin'” – Andy Grammer
“Sloop John B” – Beck
“Good Vibrations” – Beck and Jim James
“In My Room” – Brandi Carlile
“God Only Knows” – Brandi Carlile and John Legend
“Wouldn’t It Be Nice” – Charlie Puth
“Do You Wanna Dance” – Fall Out Boy
“Do It Again” – Foster The People
“Barbara Ann” – Hanson
“The Warmth of the Sun” – Norah Jones
“Surfer Girl” – Lady A
“Sail on Sailor” – John Legend
“Help Me Rhonda” – Little Big Town
“Surfin’ USA / Fun Fun Fun” – Luke Spiller and Taylor Momsen
“Don’t Worry Baby” – Michael McDonald and Take 6
“I Know There’s an Answer” – Mumford & Sons
“I Get Around” – My Morning Jacket
“Heroes and Villains” – Pentatonix
“Caroline No” – LeAnn Rimes
“You Still Believe in Me” – St. Vincent
“California Girls” – Weezer

