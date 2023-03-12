Another Bruce Springsteen Show Is Canceled Because of Illness

Instagram Facebook Twitter
The illness was not disclosed but Steven Van Zandt posted to Twitter, ‘Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon’
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 tour at State Farm Arena on February 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band show that was scheduled for tonight (March 12) in Uncaseville, CT will not gone on as planned due to illness within the band. The update was posted on Springsteen’s official Twitter account, with the message adding, “We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show.”

This is the second postponement for the troupe within a week. Earlier, on March 9, the band’s Columbus date was also sidelined with the Nationwide Arena venue posting a similar message on their Twitter page.

It’s not immediately clear who is sick or what the illness might be as no official statement has been provided, but guitarist Steven Van Zandt responded to a fan’s inquiry on social media, noting, “No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon.”

The latest development comes after Springsteen and the E Street Band were down a few members during a Dallas concert February 10 as Van Zandt and violinist Soozie Tyrell were missing due to COVID diagnoses and Springsteen’s wife and band member, Patti Scialfa, was absent for an undisclosed reason.

Springsteen and company kicked off their first tour in six years on Feb. 1 and recently added 22 additional dates in North America including iconic stadiums like Wrigley Field in Chicago and MetLife Stadium in Springsteen’s home turf of New Jersey. The next upcoming show is scheduled for March 14 in Albany, NY. Read SPIN‘s review of the tour kickoff in Tampa, FL.

Selena Fragassi

