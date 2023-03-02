Ann-Margret Rocks With Pete Townshend, Joe Perry On New Album

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Just shy of her 82nd birthday, beloved Swedish-born entertainer Ann-Margret is still in the mood to rock. Her new album, Born To Be Wild, will be released April 14 by Cleopatra Records and features guest appearances by the Who’s Pete Townshend, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, soul legend Steve Cropper, and Yes’ Rick Wakeman, among many others.

The first single is a cover of the Everly Brothers’ “Bye Bye Love,” which features Townshend, Stray Cats drummer Slim Jim Phantom, and veteran country singer/songwriter T.G. Sheppard. Throughout Born To Be Wild, Ann-Margret covers a host of vintage rock favorites, such as “Son of a Preacher Man,” “Rock Around the Clock,” “Earth Angel,” and “Splish Splash.”

“Being offered an opportunity to work with Ann-Margret, especially on an Everly Brothers song, was just too romantic to pass,” Townshend says. “Ann-Margret’s work on the Tommy movie back in 1974 (when she was most certainly not old enough to pretend to be Roger Daltrey’s mother) was a joy from beginning to end. Her sonorous voice, her Scandinavian beauty, her sense of humor, her stamina, and her strength all shone through.”

“What fun I had, and then to find all of the great artists that lent their support for this project,” adds Ann-Margret. “Reading the quote from my dear friend Pete Townshend brought back such great memories.”

Joe Perry

Other musicians appearing on Born To Be Wild include Sir Cliff Richard, Paul Shaffer, Pat Boone, the late Mickey Gilley (in one of his last recordings before his death in May 2022), the Oak Ridge Boys, Linda Gail Lewis, and Robben Ford. The project was produced by Jürgen Engler, Adam Hamilton, and Danny B. Harvey.

Although primarily known as a two-time Oscar-nominated actress, Ann-Margret has also released more than a dozen albums since the early 1960s. Her 2001 project God Is Love: The Gospel Sessions, was nominated for a Grammy for best southern gospel, country gospel, or bluegrass gospel album.

Here is the track list for Born To Be Wild:

“Rock Around the Clock” feat. Joe Perry & Jim McCarty
“Bye Bye Love” feat. Pete Townshend & T.G Sheppard
“Son of a Preacher Man” feat. Steve Cropper & Brian Auger
“Earth Angel” feat. the Oak Ridge Boys & Harvey Mandel
“Why Do Fools Fall in Love” feat. Robben Ford & Chip Z’Nuff
“The Great Pretender” feat. Paul Shaffer, Danny B. Harvey & Adam Hamilton
“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” feat. Cliff Richard & Rick Braun
“Born To Be Wild” feat. the Fuzztones
“Splish Splash” feat. Mickey Gilley, Linda Gail Lewis & the Rockats
“Somebody’s in My Orchard” feat. Don Randi
“Teach Me Tonight” feat Pat Boone, Rick Wakeman & Damiano Della Torre
“Volare” feat. Lee Rocker & Slim Jim Phantom
“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” feat. Sonny Landreth

