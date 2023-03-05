5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Martyn Ware of Heaven 17/Human League

Name Martyn Ware

Best known for Heaven 17, BEF, early Human League, Tina Turner, and Sananda Maitreya productions, my 3D soundscape company Illustrious.

Current city London

Really want to be in Venice, my heart’s home – I’ve lived there for 29 years, and am buying a flat there next year.

Excited about So many projects. Maybe a new H17 album, lots of touring, currently in talks with several immersive theatre companies about the collaborations, and so on…

My current music collection has a lot of Frank Zappa, Electronic music and soul/jazz/hip-hop.

And a little bit of Baroque music.

Preferred format No preference.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Diamond Dogs, David Bowie

One of his most underrated albums. His mastery of narrative, performance and musical arrangement reached its theatrical peak here.

2

Endtroducing, DJ Shadow

This album changed the way I perceived and understood dance music. Totally filmic and atmospheric, it signposted a new direction for me – I still listen to it regularly.

3

Parade, Prince and the Revolution

For me, this is the absolute peak of his songwriting and imaginative powers. Mountains in particular is a work of immense power and grace.

4

We Will Always Love You, The Avalanches

I’ve loved everything they’ve done. They have a unique artistic approach to their work which shines through everything they do. Beauty grace, funkiness and power – thrilling…

5

What’s Going On, Marvin Gaye

Simply my favorite album of all time – gorgeous, daring, relevant, and prescient. This is the album I would choose to beat anyone’s choice in a competition.