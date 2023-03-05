Instagram Facebook Twitter
Annie DiRusso
Annie DiRusso Found Her Voice in A Red-Flag Bookshelf
Lost on Boogie Mountain: How the Bee Gees’ Kid Brother, Andy Gibb, Hit the Peak of Pop Only to Die of a Coke-Broke Heart
Spektral Quartet, With Julia Holter and Alex Temple, Release a Masterpiece: Behind the Wallpaper

,

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Martyn Ware of Heaven 17/Human League

(Credit: Andrew Prod)

Name Martyn Ware

Best known for  Heaven 17, BEF, early Human League, Tina Turner, and Sananda Maitreya productions, my 3D soundscape company Illustrious.

Current city  London

Really want to be in  Venice, my heart’s home – I’ve lived there for 29 years, and am buying a flat there next year.

110211-topher.png

Also Read

Topher Grace & Anna Faris Go ’80s in Hilarious Clip

Excited about  So many projects. Maybe a new H17 album, lots of touring, currently in talks with several immersive theatre companies about the collaborations, and so on…

My current music collection has a lot of Frank Zappa, Electronic music and soul/jazz/hip-hop.

And a little bit of Baroque music.

Preferred format No preference.

 

 

 

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

 

1
Diamond Dogs, David Bowie

 

 

One of his most underrated albums. His mastery of narrative, performance and musical arrangement reached its theatrical peak here.

2
Endtroducing, DJ Shadow

 

 

This album changed the way I perceived and understood dance music. Totally filmic and atmospheric, it signposted a new direction for me – I still listen to it regularly.

3
Parade, Prince and the Revolution

 

 

For me, this is the absolute peak of his songwriting and imaginative powers. Mountains in particular is a work of immense power and grace.

4
We Will Always Love You, The Avalanches

 

 

I’ve loved everything they’ve done. They have a unique artistic approach to their work which shines through everything they do. Beauty grace, funkiness and power – thrilling…

5
What’s Going On, Marvin Gaye

 

 

Simply my favorite album of all time – gorgeous, daring, relevant, and prescient. This is the album I would choose to beat anyone’s choice in a competition.

Liza Lentini

Liza Lentini

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Addiction

Lost on Boogie Mountain: How the Bee Gees’ Kid Brother, Andy Gibb, Hit the Peak of Pop Only to Die of a Coke-Broke Heart

Mental Health

Never Play Fleetwood Mac After Shock Treatment, and Other Tales of Music in the Psych Ward

Mental Health

How Fitbits and Sharpies Help Anxious Blues-Rocker Jocelyn Arndt Let Rip Onstage

Community

Tom Morello Stands up for the First Amendment (Even If Much of America Won’t)

more from spin

Culture

Requiem for a Scream: A Slasher Franchise Continues Its Death Rattle

Photo: Dana Trippe
News

Tame Impala Rocks For Dungeons & Dragons, Kevin Parker Fractures Hip

The Mars Volta
News

The Mars Volta Goes Acoustic On Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top