Watch Virtuoso Guitarist Gretchen Menn Demo the TASCAM Portacapture

In the first edition of the SPIN Creator Series, Gretchen Menn of the all-female Led Zeppelin cover band Zepparella wants to help your audio recording get easier with the TASCAM Portacapture X8.

Menn has earned plaudits in the rock world for her style which combines elements of classical music with shredding. For that, and other reasons, Menn isn’t your average guitar hero. She once flew regional jets to support her six-string habit. A student of the craft, Menn infuses the music of Mozart, Beethoven, Steve Morse, Frank Zappa, and Jimmy Page (duh) into her playing. Guitar Player described Menn’s playing as seeking “the unknown by blending disparate jazz, prog, and world-music influences into a tasty, guitaristic thrill ride.”

Formed 52 years ago, TASCAM was one of the pioneers in home recording. TASCAM created Project Studio. The company invented Portastudio, which is known as the first cassette-based multi-track home studio recorder. TASCAM also introduced the first low-cost mass-produced multitrack recorders with Simul-Sync designed for recording musicians, and manufactured reel-to-reel tape machines and audio mixers for home recordists from the early 1970s through the mid-1990s.

Watch Menn show easy it is to use the TASCAM Portacapture X8.

