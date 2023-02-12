Super Bowl 2023 Livestream: How to Watch Super Bowl LVII, Rihanna Haftime Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPIN may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2023 Super Bowl is officially here. This Sunday, February 12, at 6:30 p.m. EST / 3:30 p.m. PST, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off with the Philadelphia Eagles at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Pop superstar Rihanna will also make her highly anticipated return to the stage during the halftime performance, which will air roughly around 7:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST / 4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PST.

For cable and satellite users, the Super Bowl LVII will air on the FOX channel. It is also available to stream via the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App. For those without cable or satellite TV, we recommend getting a live TV streaming service to watch the Super Bowl online. As long as you have an internet connection, you can use one of the following streaming options. Here’s your guide to live streaming the 2023 Super Bowl LVII and the Rihanna Halftime Show online for free.

How to Stream Super Bowl LVII (57) Online

1. Watch the Super Bowl and Rihanna Halftime on Hulu + Live TV

If you’re a cord cutter who secretly misses the simple pleasures of cable (news, daytime TV, browsing a TV guide), Hulu + Live TV is your best option. The plan includes live channels like FOX and NBC, so you can use a free trial to watch the Super Bowl online. New subscribers can enjoy their first month of Hulu + Live TV for free. After that, it costs $69.99 per month — that’s still cheaper than many standard cable plans. Disney+ and ESPN+ are also included in the Hulu + Live TV subscription. 85+ channels. It’s our pick for the best all-around live streaming platform.

2. Watch the Super Bowl and Rihanna Halftime on Sling TV

Sling TV currently offers a three-day free trial on a plan that includes FOX (Blue or Orange + Blue plans). If you sign up accordingly, you will have Sling TV to live stream the Super Bowl on FOX and the Super Bowl Haftime Show (if you’re only watching for Rihanna) for free. After the free trial, Sling TV is offering a promotion in February where you get your first month of paid live TV for half off, so you pay $20 instead of $40, making Sling TV one of the most inexpensive ways to watch live TV.

3. Watch the Super Bowl and Rihanna Halftime on Peacock



NBC’s streaming platform Peacock is one of the cheapest streaming platforms, starting at just $4.99 per month. The Super Bowl LVII and the Rihanna Halftime Show will also be available via NBC, so you can sign up for Peacock to watch the big game. Unlike the previously mentioned, Peacock does not have a free trial offer, but the most basic plan includes all live sports and events, including Premier League, WWE, Sunday Night Football and the MLB Sunday Leadoff.