Skrillex Announces February Release Date for First New Album in 9 Years

Skrillex made a surprise announcement on Instagram Saturday (Feb. 11), finally confirming a release date for his sophomore album and first full record in nine years. Called Quest For Fire, the record launches Friday, Feb. 17 via OWSLA / Atlantic Records. It’s been highly anticipated for some time, nearly since his debut album Recess put him on the map in 2014.

The Grammy-winning DJ and producer has also teased the entire new album with a filmed DJ set, “live from his basement,” and unveiled the full track listing in the caption of the YouTube video. The 13-track album features Missy Elliott, Aluna, Fred Again.., Swae Lee, Siiickbrain, and Four Tet, among others. There’s also a track that samples a backstage interview with Pete Wentz from Warped Tour ’05. You can pre-order Quest For Fire here.

Quest For Fire Track List

“Rumble” feat. Fred Again.. & Flowdan x Hamdi – Skanka “Xena” feat. Nai Barghouti “Inhale Exhale” feat. Aluna “A Street I Know” feat. Eli Keszler “Tears” feat. Joker & Sleepnet “Warped Tour ’05” feat. Pete Wentz “Good Space” feat. Starrah “Too Bizarre” (juked) feat. Swae Lee, Siiickbrain & Posij x Constantine & Squadooble – Bust Down “Supersonic (My Existence) VIP” feat. Noisia, Josh Pan & Dylan Brady “Leave Me Like This” feat. Bobby Raps x BABY AGAIN feat. Four Tet & Fred Again.. “Butterflies” feat. Starrah & Four Tet “Ratata” feat. Missy Elliott & Mr. Oizo “Still Here (With the Ones I Came With)” feat. Porter Robinson & Bibi Bourelly

Skrillex created chatter earlier this year when he posted a brief video teaser to Instagram that hinted at the new album, and followed it up with the official announcement that the first single would be “Rumble,” released January 4.

The dubstep provocateur has also launched a number of collaborations in early 2023 including “Way Back” featuring PinkPantheress & Trippie Redd, “Leave Me Like This” featuring Bobby Raps, “Xena” featuring Nai Barghouti, and “Real Spring” featuring Bladee, some of which have made the cut for Quest For Fire.

Skrillex first entered the music scene in the early aughts as part of the post-hardcore world, fronting the band From First To Last and attempting a solo career under his born name Sonny Moore, before launching his electronic project in 2010. His debut EP My Name Is Skrillex was released that same year.

Shortly thereafter the DJ won three Grammy Awards in 2011 and hen still holds the most Grammys of any electronic dance artist. In addition to working with leading EDM artists like Diplo and Bassnectar and remixing everyone from Lady Gaga to Kendrick Lamar, Skrillex has also kept to his rock roots working with acts like Incubus and Korn.