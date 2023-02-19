Skrillex Surprise Releases Second Album of the Week During MSG Show

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Skrillex at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 18, 2023 (photo: Marilyn Hue).

What a week Skrillex is having! Beyond releasing his first album in nine years, Quest for Fire, and playing three pop-up shows all over New York with Four Tet and Fred again.., the veteran electronic artist revealed yet another new album tonight (Feb. 18) titled Don’t Get Too Close during his short-notice Madison Square Garden concert.

The 12-track project sports guest appearances from Bibi Bourelly, Justin Bieber, Kid Cudi, Chief Keef, Trippie Redd, Swae Lee, Yung Lean, Bladee, Circa Survive’s Anthony Green, and PinkPantheress. See below for videos for the songs “Real Spring” and the title track. Bootleg CD copies of Don’t Get Too Close were available at Madison Square Garden and will not be offered via any other retail platform.

Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred again.. began the week with a Valentine’s Day performance at Good Room in Brooklyn, then crammed into the 700-capacity Le Poisson Rouge in the West Village on Thursday, and last night gathered at the Lot Radio Times Square for an additional celebration.

 

Skrillex

Here is the track list for Don’t Get Too Close:

Skrillex & Bobby Raps, “Don’t Leave Me Like This”
Skrillex, Pink Pantheress & Trippie Redd, “Way Back”
Skrillex & BEAM, “Selecta”
Skrillex, Yung Lean & Bladee, “Ceremony”
Skrillex & Bladee, “Real Spring”
Skrillex & Kid Cudi, “Summer Time”
Skrillex, Corbin & Chief Keef, “Bad for Me”
Skrillex, Prentiss & Anthony Green, “3am”
Skrillex, Justin Bieber & Don Toliver, “Don’t Go”
Skrillex, Sonny Moore & Bibi Bourelly, “Don’t Get Too Close”
Skrillex & Swae Lee, “Mixed Signals”
Skrillex & Bibi Bourelly, “Painting Rainbows”

Skrillex at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 18, 2023 (photo: Marilyn Hue).
