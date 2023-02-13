Noel Gallagher Teaming With Garbage for Summer North American Tour

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are teaming with Garbage and Metric for a summer North American tour, which will kick off June 2 in Auburn, Wa., and run through July 15 in Boston. These will be Gallagher’s first shows across the Atlantic since 2019 and come in support of his fourth solo album, Council Skies, which will be released the day the tour begins.

Garbage toured last year with Tears for Fears; its most recent album, No Gods No Masters, was released in 2021, but the group is hard at work on its follow-up, which will arrive in early 2024 by BMG Records. Metric’s 2022 album, Formentera, was led by the single “All Comes Crashing,” which hit No. 1 on the Canadian alternative chart.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (Feb. 17) through LiveNation.com.

Here are Noel Gallagher/Garbage/Metric’s tour dates:

June 2nd, 2023 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

June 3rd, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 6th, 2023 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

June 7th, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

June 9th, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

June 10th, 2023 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11th, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 13th, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 15th, 2023 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver

June 17th, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

June 18th, 2023 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 21st, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 22nd, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 25th, 2023 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

June 27th, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 28th, 2023 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

June 29th, 2023 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 1st, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 3rd, 2023 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage

July 6th, 2023 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 8th, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 10th, 2023 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

July 13th, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14th, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 15th, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway