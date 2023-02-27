Instagram Facebook Twitter
Tom Morello Stands up for the First Amendment (Even If Much of America Won’t)
bigxthaplug
BigXthaPlug Is Booming in Texas
The Numero Group Celebrates 20 Years of Indie Rock Exhumation

Blake Shelton, Eagles/GNR Members Cover Tom Petty With Miraculous Love Kids

Forced out of Afghanistan under Taliban leadership, these young female musicians are currently refugees in Pakistan

Before the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on Aug. 15, 2021, the nonprofit Miraculous Love Kids was the country’s only school of music where girls and young women could participate and learn how to play the guitar. That privilege was quickly made illegal by the new Taliban leadership, and after nine months of trying, founder/director Lanny Cordola was able to safely move his students and their families into neighboring Pakistan.

Although the Miraculous Love Kids have been able to restart their musical studies there, they face discrimination due to their status as refugees and are still looking for a new permanent home. From that hardship comes their latest recording, a cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “I Won’t Back Down” featuring country star Blake Shelton, Eagles members Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, and Guns N’ Roses/Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum.

“When I was working to get the girls out of Afghanistan, ‘I Won’t Back Down’ became our anthem to never give up no matter what the circumstances or odds in our pursuit of freedom, justice, equality, and peace,” says Cordola, a musician who has toured with the Beach Boys and who founded Miraculous Love Kids in 2015. “It’s not only for the girls and women of Afghanistan but for all oppressed people of the world.”

He continues, “the girls and I are honored to have Blake, Joe, Timothy, and Matt join us in spreading this message far and wide. Hopefully their involvement will bring more awareness about Afghan refugees like the girls and their quest for a better life.”

Matt Sorum

Also Read

Matt Sorum Looks Back at Drumming for Some of the Biggest Bands in History

 

“I’m so proud of my longtime friend Lanny as he has shared the gift of music with these wonderful young girls that have been through so much,” Sorum says of the new recording. “The joy they feel playing music gives them much needed hope to persevere. They are an inspiration to us all. Please help them with their endeavors to relocate and spread their message of peace and love around the world.”

The Miraculous Love Kids have previously collaborated with Brian Wilson, Sammy Hagar, Tom Morello, System of a Down’s Serj Tankian, and Nils Lofgren of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. For more information on the organization, visit its web site.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, , ,

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

How Fitbits and Sharpies Help Anxious Blues-Rocker Jocelyn Arndt Let Rip Onstage

Community

Tom Morello Stands up for the First Amendment (Even If Much of America Won’t)

Addiction

The Why & The How: Justin Furstenfeld on Blue October’s 2006 Hit “Hate Me”

Addiction

Rick Grossman Stars in ‘Must Have Been Desperate’: Or, How a Kid From Australia’s Macrobiotic Junkie Scene Looked at the Hole in His Arm, Quit the Divinyls, and Became a Pizza Delivery Man, Before Rising Again With the Hoodoo Gurus

more from spin

U2 / Antytila
News

Watch U2’s Bono and The Edge Perform With Ukrainian Group Antytila in London

Miraculous Love Kids
News

Blake Shelton, Eagles/GNR Members Cover Tom Petty With Miraculous Love Kids

(Credit: Luis Nieto Dickens)
Features

HOW ONE MUSIC VENUE USES DISCORD

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top