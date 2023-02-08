Indigo De Souza Teases New Album With ‘Younger & Dumber’ Video

Indigo De Souza offers “a love letter to everyone’s inner child” on “Younger and Dumber,” the first single from her third album, All of This Will End. The album will be released on April 28 by Saddle Creek. The affecting video for the song was directed by De Souza and features clothing designed by her mother, Kimberly Oberhammer.

“When you’re young, you don’t know any better, but you learn from your experiences, and then you become somebody who’s been alive and learning,” De Souza says of “Younger and Dumber,” the video for which is laced with home video footage of her as a child. “It’s also about how heartbreaking that is; to start as a child with vivid curiosity, innocent imagination and joy, and for the world to end up being kind of brutal to be a part of. This song is a love letter to everyone’s inner child. No one can prepare us for how insane it is to be alive [or] how many times we will have to rise from the ashes and what courage it will take.”

As for how she prepared herself to film the video, De Souza says, “I took psilocybin for the shoot. I have a very specific way of dancing when I’m on mushrooms. The movements feel like electricity rising up from the earth through ancient networks of mycelium. It feels like the trees and plants are moving my body for me and I am just surrendering. It feels so clear to me now more than ever, how important it is to unabashedly embody my truest spirit.”

All of This Will End is the follow-up to 2021’s acclaimed Any Shape You Take. “Every day I wake up with the thought that this could be the end,” De Souza says of the album title. “You could look at it as a sad thing, or you could look at it as a really precious thing: today I’m alive and at some point, I will not be in this body anymore. But for now, I can do so much with being alive.”

De Souza will be on tour this spring, with dates beginning on March 1 in Savannah, Ga., and continuing through a summer run supporting Sylvan Esso.