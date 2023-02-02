Grammys Set Star-Studded 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Segment

Some of the biggest and most legendary names in hip-hop history will assemble on Sunday (Feb. 5) for the Grammys’ 50th anniversary tribute to the genre. The segment will be introduced by LL Cool J, produced and musically directed by Questlove, narrated by the Roots’ Black Thought, and feature the Roots as the backing band.

The participants include many hip-hop heavyweights. Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, Glorilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel and Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, the Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakin, Run-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beats, and Too $hort are all set to take the stage.

“For five decades, hip-hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture,” says Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. “Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the Grammy stage. It is just the beginning of our year-long celebration of this essential genre of music.”

Grammy broadcast partner CBS said it will also show “a special hip-hop event later in 2023.”

Previously announced Grammy performers include Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, and Kim Petras, with Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt, and Offset participating in tributes to Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, and Migos rapper Takeoff, among others.

Beyoncé (nine) and Kendrick Lamar (eight) lead the field in nominations.