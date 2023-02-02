Instagram Facebook Twitter
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees 2023
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Nominations: The Snubs, Surprises, and Long Shots
Summer School Electronics Brought an Academic Mind to Guitar Pedals
Road to Madness: The Dangers of Touring and How Musicians Cope

Grammys Set Star-Studded 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Segment

The performance will be produced by Questlove and feature musical backing from the Roots
The Roots' Questlove (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Some of the biggest and most legendary names in hip-hop history will assemble on Sunday (Feb. 5) for the Grammys’ 50th anniversary tribute to the genre. The segment will be introduced by LL Cool J, produced and musically directed by Questlove, narrated by the Roots’ Black Thought, and feature the Roots as the backing band.

The participants include many hip-hop heavyweights. Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, Glorilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel and Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, the Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakin, Run-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beats, and Too $hort are all set to take the stage.

“For five decades, hip-hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture,” says Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. “Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the Grammy stage. It is just the beginning of our year-long celebration of this essential genre of music.”

Grammy broadcast partner CBS said it will also show “a special hip-hop event later in 2023.”

Also Read

Grammys Set Tributes for Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, Takeoff

Previously announced Grammy performers include Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, and Kim Petras, with Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt, and Offset participating in tributes to Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, and Migos rapper Takeoff, among others.

Beyoncé (nine) and Kendrick Lamar (eight) lead the field in nominations.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

Road to Madness: The Dangers of Touring and How Musicians Cope

Addiction

The Toll of Living Life by the Drop: Margo Price Tells Her Truth

Addiction

Capricorn Records: The Rise and Drug-Addled Fall of the Label That Launched Southern Rock

Community

Taking On AC/DC Taught Me Why Most Music Biographies Suck

more from spin

Slipknot
News

Slipknot Drops Surprise New Single ‘Bone Church’

Terrace Martin
News

Terrace Martin and Channel Tres Salute L.A. on Groovy New Single

The Roots' Questlove (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
News

Grammys Set Star-Studded 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Segment

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top