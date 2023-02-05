Grammys 2023: Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Metal Performance, Best Rock Album

Instagram Facebook Twitter
The godfather of heavy metal Ozzy Osbourne took home two awards at the pre-show Grammy Premiere ceremony today (Feb. 5) at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, winning best rock album for Patient Number 9 as well as best metal performance for the song “Degradation Rules” from the 2022 record.

The 74-year-old Osbourne, who has been battling health issues for years and recently announced he was stepping away from touring, was not present at the ceremony, but producer Andrew Watt and collaborator/Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo accepted the award on his behalf. Watt shared a message from Osbourne, noting he wanted to say, “I love you all and f*** off.”

Watt and Trujillo also commended the all-star collaborators that appear on Patient Number 9, among them the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck as well as Chad Smith, Josh Homme, and Osbourne’s Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi.

On Wednesday, Osbourne announced. “I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/U.K. tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F**KS ME UP, more than you will ever know. Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

Osbourne suffered a spinal injury in a 2019 fall, necessitating multiple surgeries, stem cell treatments, and “endless physical therapy sessions.” In February 2020, he postponed the North American leg of his No More Tours 2 run after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. His most recent performance in front of an audience was during a Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams game in September 2022, and in spite of the tour cancellation, plans are still moving forward for the BBC’s reboot of the beloved MTV reality series The Osbournes titled Home To Roost.

