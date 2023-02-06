Grammys 2023: Harry Styles Sparkles While Performing ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles was one of the late additions to the Grammys performer lineup, having been announced just a week prior. Not surprisingly, he lived up to the anticipation with an energetic rendition of “As It Was,” which played up its ’80s influences with layered orchestration, a full onstage dance party on a rotating platform, and Styles decked out in a silver sequined jumpsuit.

Styles’ performance was introduced by Harry’s House producer Kid Harpoon, who joked that he refers to him as “Gary” in order to remind himself that Styles is, in fact, a real life human being. He added that he was amazed by “the drive, dedication, and passion” Styles put into making the album.

When it was released last April, “As It Was” became Styles’ second No. 1 hit after his 2017 solo debut “Sign of the Times,” kickstarting a banner 2022 for the former One Direction star.

It included a sold-out tour with mini-residencies and six Grammy awards for Harry’s House, including record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best solo pop performance, best pop vocal album, and best music video.