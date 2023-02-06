Grammys 2023: Brandi Carlile Performs Winning Song ‘Broken Horses’

After a show-opening performance from Bad Bunny and monologue from host Trevor Noah, Brandi Carlile helped kick off the 65th annual Grammys with a searing performance of her multi-nominated song “Broken Horses.” She was joined by her regular band and backing vocalists Lucius for the segment, which was introduced by her wife Catherine Shepherd and two daughters, who promised the artist would “rock everyone’s faces off.”

Carlile has already enjoyed a big night at the Grammys, including winning best rock performance and best rock song for “Broken Horses” as well as best Americana album for her acclaimed 2021 release In These Silent Days. In total, Carlile is nominated for seven awards tonight. During her early acceptance speeches, Carlile paid tribute to her mom, talked about first meeting her twin touring bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth 22 years ago in Seattle, and thanked everyone in the Emerald City “that made us want to strive for this incredible accolade.”

The Grammy wins come after a big year for Carlile in which she helped bring Joni Mitchell back to the stage at the Newport Folk Festival, guested at Elton John’s final U.S. performance at Dodger Stadium, and released a “Laurel Canyon-inspired” version of In These Silent Days, entitled In the Canyon Haze. This year, Carlile is slated to work with Dolly Parton on her rock-inspired album, tour with Pink over the summer, and reconnect with Mitchell for two June shows at the Gorge in Washington State.

