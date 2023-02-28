Foo Fighters Expand 2023 Tour Plans

Foo Fighters have added three new shows to their 2023 itinerary, including what will now be the tour’s first date on May 24 in Gilford, N.H., ahead of an appearance at the Boston Calling festival two days later.

The Foos have also tacked on two shows before their June 18 headlining visit to Bonnaroo: June 14 in Rogers, AR., and June 16 in Pelham, AL. Tickets for the new dates go on sale today (Feb. 28) through pre-sales on the band’s web site and thru Citi. The general public on-sales are Friday at 10 a.m. local.

The 2023 roadwork will be the Foos’ first since drummer Taylor Hawkins‘ sudden death in Colombia last March. His replacement behind the kit has not yet been named.

In the meantime, guitarist Chris Shiflett has stayed busy releasing solo music ahead of a full-length album at some point this year, while frontman Dave Grohl most recently appeared in a Crown Royal ad campaign that debuted during the Super Bowl.

Here are Foo Fighters’ 2023 tour dates:

May 24: Gilford, N.H. (Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion)

May 26: Boston (Boston Calling)

May 28: Columbus, OH. (Sonic Temple)

June 2: Nurburgring, Germany (Rock Am Ring)

June 4: Nurnberg, Germany (Rock Im Park)

June 14: Rogers, Ar (Walmart AMP)

June 16: Pelham, AL. (Oak Mountain Amphitheatre)

June 18: Manchester, TN (Bonnaroo)

July 12: Ottawa, Ont. (Bluesfest)

July 15: Milwaukee (Harley-Davidson Homecoming)

July 28-30: Naeba, Japan (Fuji Rock)

Sept. 3: Aspen, CO (Jazz Aspen Snowmass)

Sept. 9: Sao Paulo, Brazil (the Town)

Sept. 17: Asbury Park, N.J. (Sea.Hear.Now.)