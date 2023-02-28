Instagram Facebook Twitter
karol g
Karol G Gets Better With Time on Mañana Será Bonito
Green Day Innings Fest
The Best, the Rest and the Mess: Innings Fest
difficult fun feb 2023
February 2023’s Best Punk: Difficult Fun Will Never Die, But You Will

Foo Fighters Expand 2023 Tour Plans

Foo Fighters
(Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for FF)

Foo Fighters have added three new shows to their 2023 itinerary, including what will now be the tour’s first date on May 24 in Gilford, N.H., ahead of an appearance at the Boston Calling festival two days later.

The Foos have also tacked on two shows before their June 18 headlining visit to Bonnaroo: June 14 in Rogers, AR., and June 16 in Pelham, AL. Tickets for the new dates go on sale today (Feb. 28) through pre-sales on the band’s web site and thru Citi. The general public on-sales are Friday at 10 a.m. local.

The 2023 roadwork will be the Foos’ first since drummer Taylor Hawkins‘ sudden death in Colombia last March. His replacement behind the kit has not yet been named.

In the meantime, guitarist Chris Shiflett has stayed busy releasing solo music ahead of a full-length album at some point this year, while frontman Dave Grohl most recently appeared in a Crown Royal ad campaign that debuted during the Super Bowl.

Chris Shiflett

Also Read

Chris Shiflett Shares Countrified Solo Single, ‘Black Top White Lines’

Here are Foo Fighters’ 2023 tour dates:

May 24: Gilford, N.H. (Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion)
May 26: Boston (Boston Calling)
May 28: Columbus, OH. (Sonic Temple)
June 2: Nurburgring, Germany (Rock Am Ring)
June 4: Nurnberg, Germany (Rock Im Park)
June 14: Rogers, Ar (Walmart AMP)
June 16: Pelham, AL. (Oak Mountain Amphitheatre)
June 18: Manchester, TN (Bonnaroo)
July 12: Ottawa, Ont. (Bluesfest)
July 15: Milwaukee (Harley-Davidson Homecoming)
July 28-30: Naeba, Japan (Fuji Rock)
Sept. 3: Aspen, CO (Jazz Aspen Snowmass)
Sept. 9: Sao Paulo, Brazil (the Town)
Sept. 17: Asbury Park, N.J. (Sea.Hear.Now.)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

How Fitbits and Sharpies Help Anxious Blues-Rocker Jocelyn Arndt Let Rip Onstage

Community

Tom Morello Stands up for the First Amendment (Even If Much of America Won’t)

Addiction

The Why & The How: Justin Furstenfeld on Blue October’s 2006 Hit “Hate Me”

Addiction

Rick Grossman Stars in ‘Must Have Been Desperate’: Or, How a Kid From Australia’s Macrobiotic Junkie Scene Looked at the Hole in His Arm, Quit the Divinyls, and Became a Pizza Delivery Man, Before Rising Again With the Hoodoo Gurus

more from spin

J. Cole at Lollapalooza 2022 in Chicago (Photo: Josh Brasted / FilmMagic)
News

J. Cole Drafts Drake, Usher for Dreamville Festival Lineup

Foo Fighters
News

Foo Fighters Expand 2023 Tour Plans

Hayden (photo: Christie Greyerbiehl)
News

Hayden’s First LP in Eight Years Features Feist, National Members

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top