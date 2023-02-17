FIDLAR Roars Back to ‘Life’ on New Dave Sardy-Assisted EP

After releasing three preview singles last year, SoCal punk rockers FIDLAR has confirmed that its new six-track EP, That’s Life, will be out Mach 17. Another fresh track from it, “Centipede,” is out today (Feb. 17), in tandem with a video directed by Ryan Baxley.

That’s Life is FIDLAR’s first official release since 2019’s Almost Free. It will be available in a limited-edition vinyl pressing in May through Digger’s Factory. “These are very addictive songs,” the band says of the new material, which was recorded with Dave Sardy (LCD Soundsystem, Spoon) at Rick Rubin’s famed Shangri-la Studio in Malibu, Ca. “They are meant to be heard if you want to feel. May cause drowsiness. Do not listen while operating heavy machinery.”

FIDLAR begins a month-plus tour tonight in Santa Cruz, Ca., which includes a stop at the 30th anniversary edition of the Noise Pop festival in San Francisco as well as a visit to the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta in May.

Here is the track list for That’s Life:

Centipede

On Drugs

Sand on the Beach

FSU

Taste the Money

That’s Life

Here are FIDLAR’s tour dates:

February 17th, 2023 – Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

February 18th, 2023 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

February 20th, 2023 – Noise Pop 30th Anniversary – San Francisco, CA

February 21st, 2023 – Fremont Theater – San Luis Obispo, CA

February 22nd, 2023 – Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

February 24th, 2023 – Ventura Theater – Ventura, CA

February 25th, 2023 – The Observatory – Orange County, CA

March 3rd, 2023 – Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, BC

March 4th, 2023 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR

March 5th, 2023 – Freakout Weekender 2023 – Seattle, WA

March 15th, 2023 – Studio 230 – Auckland, New Zealand

March 17th, 2023 – Roundhouse, Sydney – Kensington, Australia

March 18th, 2023 – Super Fun Day 2023 – Brisbane, Australia

March 20th, 2023 – The Basement Canberra – Belconnen, Australia

March 22nd, 2023 – Forum Theatre – Melbourne, Australia

March 23rd, 2023 – The Gov – Adelaide, Australia

March 25th, 2023 – Metropolis Fremantle – Fremantle, Australia

May 5th, 2023 – Shaky Knees Festival 2023 – Atlanta, GA