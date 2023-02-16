Instagram Facebook Twitter
How FSC Instruments Became One of New York City’s Top Bespoke Guitar Manufacturers
The Why & The How: Justin Furstenfeld on Blue October’s 2006 Hit “Hate Me”
LP Giobbi
LP Giobbi Aligns the Voices in Her Head on Light Places

Doc Watson At 100: Hear Dolly Parton’s Gorgeous New Tribute

It will appear on ‘I Am a Pilgrim,’ due April 28

Dolly Parton remains a singing marvel at 77, sounding clear and strong on a new rendition of her ’60s hit “The Last Thing on My Mind” that will appear on the upcoming tribute album I Am a Pilgrim: Doc Watson at 100. The project salutes the beloved folk musician who would have reached his centennial on March 3.

Also featured on I Am a Pilgrim are Rosanne Cash, Valerie June, Bill Frisell, Steve Earle, Yasmin Williams, Jeff Parker, Corey Harris, and Marc Ribot. The album will be released April 28 by FLi Records / Budde Music and was executive produced by musician/composer/author and longtime Watson associate Mitch Greenhill alongside Matthew Greenhill and Peer Steinwald.

“Doc Watson is everyone’s hero and a great guitar player. Some say he is the absolute best, and I was honored to get to work with him a few times in my career,” says Parton, who had a top 10 country hit version of the Tom Paxton-penned “The Last Thing on My Mind” with Porter Wagoner in 1967. She also performed it with Watson in 2001 at the annual MerleFest.

Along with the National Medal of Arts, Watson won multiple Grammy awards, including 2004 Lifetime Achievement honors. Bob Dylan once was quoted as saying of Watson that “the fellow can play the guitar with such ability… just like water running.”

Dolly Parton

Also Read

Dolly Parton Drafts Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlile for Rock-Inspired Album

Blind since infancy, Watson gained renown during the early ’60s folk revival with his traditional mountain songs and virtuosic guitar playing. Ralph Rinzler, the folklorist who brought him to prominence in 1960, told the New York Times: “He is single-handedly responsible for the extraordinary increase in acoustic flat-picking and fingerpicking guitar performance… His flat-picking style has no precedent in earlier country music history.”

Here is the track list for I Am a Pilgrim: Doc Watson at 100:

“Shady Grove” – Jerry Douglas
“The Last Thing on My Mind” – Dolly Parton
“Am I Born To Die” – Nora Brown
“Alberta” – Jeff Parker and Matthew Stevens
“Make Me a Pallet” – Steve Earle
“I Am a Pilgrim” – Rosanne Cash
“Florida Blues” – Jack Lawrence
“How Long Blues” – Corey Harris
“Will the Circle Be Unbroken” – Ariel Posen
“Handsome Molly” – Valerie June and Bill Frisell
“Doc’s Guitar” – Yasmin Williams
“Little Sadie” – Chris Eldridge
“Reuben’s Train” – Lionel Loueke
“The Lost Soul” – Marc Ribot
“Your Lone Journey” – Bill Frisell

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Addiction

The Why & The How: Justin Furstenfeld on Blue October’s 2006 Hit “Hate Me”

Addiction

Rick Grossman Stars in ‘Must Have Been Desperate’: Or, How a Kid From Australia’s Macrobiotic Junkie Scene Looked at the Hole in His Arm, Quit the Divinyls, and Became a Pizza Delivery Man, Before Rising Again With the Hoodoo Gurus

Mental Health

It’s Not Me, It’s You: Pacifico’s Matthew Schwartz Breaks up With the ‘Abusive’ Music Industry

Community

Defending Free Speech Is a Dirty Job But Someone’s Gotta Do It: Talking the First Amendment with Nico Perrino of FIRE

more from spin

Dolly Parton 61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
News

Doc Watson At 100: Hear Dolly Parton’s Gorgeous New Tribute

maggie rogers
News

Watch David Byrne Join Maggie Rogers at Radio City Show

Paris Jackson
Partner

Paris Jackson Reveals When Her Next Single Is Being Released

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top