Depeche Mode Adds Fall Leg to North American Tour

Depeche Mode has added a fall North American leg to its already extensive tour in support of its upcoming album, Memento Mori. The new dates begin Sept. 21 in Mexico City and run through Dec. 15 in Los Angeles. Pre-sale for these shows begins on Feb. 21, with a general public on-sale on Feb. 24.

The legendary synth-rock act just confirmed last week that Memento Mori would be released on March 24 via Columbia and debuted its first single, “Ghosts Again.” Its accompanying black-and-white video, directed by longtime collaborator Anton Corbijn, finds group members David Gahan and Martin Gore playing chess a la the 1958 Ingmar Bergman film The Seventh Seal.

Depeche Mode will begin a previously announced tour on the album’s release date in Sacramento, Ca., with its longstanding touring musicians, drummer Christian Eigner and multi-instrumentalist Peter Gordeno. Memento Mori is the follow-up to 2017’s Spirit, a chart-topper in 11 international locales. The upcoming tour will be Depeche Mode’s first in more than five years.

Depeche Mode’s new 2023 tour dates:

September 21: Mexico City, MX Foro Sol

September 29: Austin, TX Moody Center

October 1: Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

October 4: Houston, TX Toyota Center

October 7: New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

October 10: Orlando, FL Amway Center

October 12: Miami, FL Miami-Dade Arena

October 19: Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

October 21: Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

October 23: Washington, DC Capital One Arena

October 25: Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

October 28: New York, NY Madison Square Garden

October 31: Boston, MA TD Garden

November 3: Montreal, QC Centre Bell

November 5: Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 8: Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

November 10: Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

November 13: Chicago, IL United Center

November 16: Denver, CO Ball Arena

November 18: Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

November 21: Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

November 24: Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

November 26: Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

November 28: Portland, OR MODA Center

December 1: Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

December 3: San Francisco, CA Chase Center

December 6: San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

December 10: Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

December 15: Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena