Depeche Mode Adds Fall Leg to North American Tour

Depeche Mode has added a fall North American leg to its already extensive tour in support of its upcoming album, Memento Mori. The new dates begin Sept. 21 in Mexico City and run through Dec. 15 in Los Angeles. Pre-sale for these shows begins on Feb. 21, with a general public on-sale on Feb. 24.
The legendary synth-rock act just confirmed last week that Memento Mori would be released on March 24 via Columbia and debuted its first single, “Ghosts Again.” Its accompanying black-and-white video, directed by longtime collaborator Anton Corbijn, finds group members David Gahan and Martin Gore playing chess a la the 1958 Ingmar Bergman film The Seventh Seal.
Depeche Mode will begin a previously announced tour on the album’s release date in Sacramento, Ca., with its longstanding touring musicians, drummer Christian Eigner and multi-instrumentalist Peter Gordeno. Memento Mori is the follow-up to 2017’s Spirit, a chart-topper in 11 international locales. The upcoming tour will be Depeche Mode’s first in more than five years.
Depeche Mode’s new 2023 tour dates:
September 21: Mexico City, MX Foro Sol
September 29: Austin, TX Moody Center
October 1: Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
October 4: Houston, TX Toyota Center
October 7: New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
October 10: Orlando, FL Amway Center
October 12: Miami, FL Miami-Dade Arena
October 19: Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
October 21: Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
October 23: Washington, DC Capital One Arena
October 25: Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
October 28: New York, NY Madison Square Garden
October 31: Boston, MA TD Garden
November 3: Montreal, QC Centre Bell
November 5: Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
November 8: Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
November 10: Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
November 13: Chicago, IL United Center
November 16: Denver, CO Ball Arena
November 18: Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
November 21: Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
November 24: Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
November 26: Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
November 28: Portland, OR MODA Center
December 1: Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
December 3: San Francisco, CA Chase Center
December 6: San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
December 10: Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
December 15: Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena