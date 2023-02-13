Instagram Facebook Twitter
IdiotBox Effects Fuses Pop Culture Nostalgia With Unique Guitar Pedals
Burt Bacharach
Burt Bacharach’s 10 Best Songs
Liv.e
Living in Liv.e’s Drug-Inspired Soundscape

Damon Albarn Salutes De La Soul’s Trugoy With Piano Instrumental

De La Soul were frequent contributors to Gorillaz’s albums and live shows
Damon Albarn and De La Soul's Dave Jolicouer in London in 2011 (photo: Chiaki Nozu / WireImage)

Damon Albarn has posted a brief solo piano instrumental in tribute to De La Soul member Trugoy the Dove (real name: Dave Jolicoeur), who died yesterday (Feb. 12) at the age of 54. Albarn gave the group a lifeline in the early 2000s by featuring the pioneering hip-hop trio on albums and live performances by Gorillaz, including the hit single “Feel Good Inc.”

“A loop for Dave. I love you 🕊 ⚓️ ❤️,” Albarn wrote on Instagram.

Trugoy passed away just prior to De La Soul’s catalog making its long-awaited March 3 debut on streaming services, following decades of negotiations related to contracts and sample clearances. De La Soul was scheduled to play three U.K. shows in April, but there’s been no announcement yet if they will continue as planned.

The group will, however, be heard on the new song “Crocadillaz,” which is an international bonus track on Gorillaz’ upcoming album, Cracker Island.

Also Read

Trugoy the Dove, Founding Member of De La Soul, Dies at 54

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damon Albarn (@damonalbarn)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, , ,

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

It’s Not Me, It’s You: Pacifico’s Matthew Schwartz Breaks up With the ‘Abusive’ Music Industry

Community

Defending Free Speech Is a Dirty Job But Someone’s Gotta Do It: Talking the First Amendment with Nico Perrino of FIRE

Mental Health

Hubble Studio Feeds The Models

Mental Health

Road to Madness: The Dangers of Touring and How Musicians Cope

more from spin

Damon Albarn and De La Soul's Dave Jolicouer in London in 2011 (photo: Chiaki Nozu / WireImage)
News

Damon Albarn Salutes De La Soul’s Trugoy With Piano Instrumental

Photo by The Denver Post via Getty Images
Features

Peter Gabriel Albums, Ranked

Photo: Sharon Latham
News

Noel Gallagher Teaming With Garbage for Summer North American Tour

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top