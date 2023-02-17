Instagram Facebook Twitter
Crazy Horse Members Releasing New Album Under Their Own Names

Project has three songs each from Nils Lofgren, Ralph Molina, and Billy Talbot, and one from Neil Young
Photo: Joey Martinez

Neil Young, Nils Lofgren, Ralph Molina, and Billy Talbot have played together on and off as Crazy Horse since the late 1960s, but next month will bring an unusual career first. The musicians are releasing an album, All Roads Lead Home, under the new name Molina, Talbot, Lofgren & Young on March 31 through NYA Records/Reprise.

The project comprises three songs from each member aside from Young, who contributed a new, live solo version of “Song of the Seasons” from Crazy Horse’s 2021 album Barn. According to the label, All Roads Lead Home was “born out of pure inspiration as well as social necessity” during the pandemic, with Molina, Talbot, and Lofgren recording their songs both on their own and with help from other musicians.

Lofgren’s “You Will Never Know” is the first track to be released and finds him playing all the instruments. The album is dedicated to late Crazy Horse guitarist Danny Whitten, longtime Young producer/collaborator David Briggs, and manager Elliot Roberts, who helmed Young’s career for more than 40 years before his death in 2019.

 

Neil Young David Crosby

Also Read

Neil Young on David Crosby: ‘I Remember The Best Times’

Meanwhile, Young will perform this spring in front of paying audiences for the first time since September 2019, first at longtime bandmate Stephen Stills’ annual Light up the Blues benefit on April 22 at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre and then at Willie Nelson’s star-packed 90th birthday event at the Hollywood Bowl on April 29-30.

Here is the track list for All Roads Lead Home:

“Rain” (Billy Talbot)
“You Will Never Know” (Nils Lofgren)
“It’s Magical” (Ralph Molina)
“Song of the Seasons” (Neil Young)
“Cherish” (Billy Talbot)
“Fill My Cup” (Nils Lofgren)
“Look Through the Eyes of Your Heart” (Ralph Molina)
“The Hunter” (Billy Talbot)
“Go With Me” (Nils Lofgren)
“Just for You” (Ralph Molina)

